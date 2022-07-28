Trending
July 28, 2022 / 6:06 PM

Police: 3 children, mother found dead in Connecticut home

By Daniel Uria

July 28 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday said three children were strangled to death before their mother hanged herself in a Connecticut home.

Sonja Loja, 36, is believed to have died by "asphyxia by hanging," while her three children, Junior Panjon, 12, Joselyn Panjon, 10, and Jonael Panjon, 5, appeared to have "died by strangulation" Wednesday, Danbury police said in a statement.

"Pending an official autopsy, preliminary findings indicate that Ms. Loja strangled her three children before killing herself," police said. "However, this is still an active investigation."

Ab autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday morning confirmed the causes of death for the mother and her three children.

Danbury police detective Capt. Mark Williams said that Lija was found in a shed in the back yard.

The medical examiner also will conduct toxicology testing, with results typically taking a few weeks.

Investigators learned that the mother and her three children lived at the home with two other adults who were not present when police arrived on the scene.

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito said the city would work to provide mental health and counseling services to the family and friends of the deceased and public safety personnel who responded to the scene.

"A truly horrible event occurred in our city yesterday and we mourn the tragic loss of life," Esposito said.

