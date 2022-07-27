Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2022 / 7:36 AM / Updated at 6:43 PM

U.S. has made 'substantial proposal' to bring home Brittney Griner

By A.L. Lee & Doug Cunningham & Simon Druker
1/3
U.S. has made 'substantial proposal' to bring home Brittney Griner
The United States has made a "substantial proposal" to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner as well as another American currently detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Wednesday. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The United States has made a "substantial proposal" to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner as well as another American currently detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Wednesday.

Blinken did not elaborate on the details of the proposal while taking questions from reporters at the State Department.

Advertisement

CNN reported the proposal involves exchanging Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker, for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine and former security executive serving a 16-year hard labor sentence at a Mordovia prison camp.

President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support earlier in July for bringing Whelan home.

RELATED WNBA star Brittney Griner had prescription for cannabis, defense argues at trial in Russia

"We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago," Blinken told reporters.

"Our government has communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and I'll use the conversation to follow up personally and, I hope, move us toward a resolution."

Advertisement

Blinken said he would discuss the proposal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the coming days.

RELATED Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial

Bout is currently serving a 25-year U.S. prison sentence after being found guilty in 2011 of conspiring to sell millions of dollars worth of weapons to a designated foreign terrorist organization based in Colombia to be used to kill Americans in that country.

The Justice Department at the time referred to Bout as "one of the world's most prolific arms dealers."

The State Department considers both Whelan and Griner to be "wrongfully detained."

Griner testified in Russian court Wednesday that she had not intended to bring hash oil vape cartridges with her to Russia, saying that her rights were not read to her and she didn't understand what was going on during her arrest.

"I still don't understand to this day how it got in my bags," she said during her testimony.

Griner testified that she uses medical cannabis after a knee injury, but did not use it before tournaments, adding that she has a medical marijuana prescription from the state of Arizona.

Advertisement

Griner also testified that she was confused because of lack of translation, and was later told to sign documents even though she did not fully understand them.

"I remember one time there was a stack of papers that [the translator] needed to translate for me," she said during testimony. "He took a brief look and then said the exact words were, 'Basically you are guilty."

Griner pleaded guilty to possessing less than a gram of hash oil, but told the court she unintentionally brought the vape cartridges to Russia and hadn't intended to break the law. In Russia, the trial continues even after a guilty plea.

Griner testified that she used medical marijuana for a bad knee injury, but never used it prior to tournaments.

According to her attorney Maria Blagovolina, Griner explained during her testimony that she knows and respects Russian laws and never intended to break them.

The 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury star and Olympic gold medalist had vape cartridges with less than a gram of hashish oil when she arrived and was taken into custody at the Moscow airport on Feb. 17.

Griner has been on trial for a number of days and faces as many as 10 years in prison if she's convicted on the drug charges.

Advertisement

Griner's appearance on the stand Wednesday came after medical witnesses testified in her behalf on Tuesday that professional athletes use cannabis to treat sports injuries and that Griner had been prescribed hashish oil by a doctor for treatment of "severe chronic pain."

Earlier this month, several Russian citizens also testified in support of Griner -- including Maxim Ryabkov, director of a Russian basketball club in the city of Yekaterinburg where Griner plays during the WNBA off-season, and team doctor Anatoly Galabin.

Galabin said that Griner never tested positive for illegal substances while she was a member of the team.

If convicted, the women's basketball star will have an opportunity to appeal -- but her family and supporters have been urging Biden push for her release.

Griner decided to plead guilty to the charges this month in hopes that it would bring leniency in her punishment.

Several weeks ago, the U.S. State Department changed Griner's official status as "wrongfully detained" - a move that allows the federal government to seek more aggressive options in getting Americans released abroad.

Griner's trial is expected to last until at least early August. A Russian judge has ordered her detained for the entire length of the trial.

Advertisement

Read More

Russian basketball colleagues testify to Brittney Griner's character in court

Latest Headlines

Suspect in mass shooting at Fourth of July parade indicted on 117 counts
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Suspect in mass shooting at Fourth of July parade indicted on 117 counts
July 27 (UPI) -- The suspect, Robert Crimo III, accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens of others at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Ill., has been indicted on 117 counts.
Dow gains 436 points as markets rally behind Federal Reserve interest rate hike
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow gains 436 points as markets rally behind Federal Reserve interest rate hike
July 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 436 points after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by .75% for the second consecutive month.
Korean War Veterans Memorial addition unveiled in Washington
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Korean War Veterans Memorial addition unveiled in Washington
July 27 (UPI) -- A new addition and complete renovation to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., was officially dedicated Wednesday, coinciding with National Korean War Armistice Day.
Two former Minneapolis cops sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two former Minneapolis cops sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights
July 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced two former Minneapolis police officers, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao, to federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights the day he was killed by a fellow officer.
Disney-owned Hulu reverses ban on political ads after Democratic outcry
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Disney-owned Hulu reverses ban on political ads after Democratic outcry
July 27 (UPI) -- Disney-owned Hulu said Wednesday that the streaming video service will begin accepting political ads consistent with standards Disney's sports and entertainment cable networks use for political advertising.
Senate passes bill to boost semiconductor chip manufacturing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate passes bill to boost semiconductor chip manufacturing
July 27 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill incentivizing domestic production of semiconductor chips, sending the legislation to the House, where it's expected to have the votes needed for approval.
Fed hikes interest rates .75% again, says U.S. not in recession
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Fed hikes interest rates .75% again, says U.S. not in recession
July 27 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday ordered another 0.75% interest rate hike amid increasing pressure to control high-running inflation that's making essential items more expensive for Americans.
Amelia Earhart represents Kansas in Capitol's Statuary Hall
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amelia Earhart represents Kansas in Capitol's Statuary Hall
July 27 (UPI) -- After more than two decades of planning, a bronze statue of legendary aviator Amelia Earhart joined the ranks of other important historical figures in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall on Wednesday.
Profits decried as 'blood' money, gun makers defend weapons in House hearing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Profits decried as 'blood' money, gun makers defend weapons in House hearing
July 27 (UPI) -- Top executives of gun manufacturers defended their products in front of a House committee Wednesday, with the chairwoman accusing them of making money off the blood of Americans.
Biden administration increases state, local use of affordable housing funds
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration increases state, local use of affordable housing funds
July 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced new guidance Wednesday on use of American Rescue Act funds designed to increase the ability of state, local and tribal governments to use the money to boost affordable housing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
States sue over policy tying school lunch money to LGBTQ+ protections
States sue over policy tying school lunch money to LGBTQ+ protections
Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.
Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement