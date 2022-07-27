U.S. Capitol rioter takes plea deal to avoid assault charge

July 27 (UPI) -- A U.S. Capitol rioter has taken a plea deal, after he was charged with assaulting a police officer with chemical spray during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
George Tanios, 40, of Morgantown, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally entering the restricted area of the Capitol, as well as disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds. In exchange for the two misdemeanor guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped felony charges that included assaulting officers with a deadly weapon.