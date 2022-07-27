Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2022 / 7:37 PM

Spirit Airlines cancels merger with Frontier Airlines

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Spirit Airlines cancels merger with Frontier Airlines
Spirit Airlines cancels its merger agreement with Frontier Airlines before announcing the results of the company's shareholder vote. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines has canceled its merger with Frontier Airlines, ending months of negotiations to form the fifth-largest U.S. carrier and reopening takeover talks with JetBlue Airways.

"While we are disappointed that we had to terminate our proposed merger with Frontier, we are proud of the dedicated work of our team members on the transaction over the past many months," Ted Christie, president and CEO of Spirit Airlines, said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Moving forward, the Spirit board of directors will continue our ongoing discussions with JetBlue as we pursue the best path forward for Spirit and our stockholders," Christie said.

Spirit made the announcement shortly before the Florida-based airline was due to release the results of its shareholder vote on the merger, which was expected to be rejected, according to The Wall Street Journal.

RELATED JetBlue increases offer to buy Spirit ahead of vote for merger with Frontier Airlines

In February, Frontier announced it would buy Spirit for $2.9 billion in cash and stock. The deal was worth $6.6 billion when accounting for newly assumed debt and other liabilities. Both airlines said they expected the merger to create $1 billion in savings per year for travelers as they expanded with more than 350 new planes and new discounted routes.

Advertisement

While Frontier executives said they were disappointed the deal was off Wednesday, they said they were unwilling to overpay for the discount airline, as JetBlue increased its offer last month.

JetBlue originally offered $3.6 billion in April and made a last-ditch effort to Spirit shareholders in June by increasing the breakup fee, which would kick in if the merger failed, and prepaying for shares.

RELATED Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end

Spirit turned down JetBlue several times over antitrust concerns and its investors, who would have retained a stake in a combined company with Frontier.

In an open letter last month, Frontier warned a merger with JetBlue would not get by antitrust regulators.

"JetBlue has thrown up a lot of smoke to have you believe that the regulatory risk of its proposal is identical to the Frontier-Spirit combination," the letter said. "That is not true, and requires you to ignore common sense and JetBlue's own admission about what it intends to do immediately upon acquiring and eliminating Spirit: remove seats and raise prices, both antitrust non-starters."

RELATED Spirit Airlines asks its stockholders to reject hostile takeover bid by JetBlue

JetBlue responded to the letter saying Frontier's forecast was "pie in the sky."

Latest Headlines

Sens. Joe Manchin, Chuck Schumer reach deal on energy, tax spending package
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Sens. Joe Manchin, Chuck Schumer reach deal on energy, tax spending package
July 27 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday reached a deal with Sen. Chuck Schumer on a spending bill, including investments in climate and energy programs and tax policy changes.
U.S. has made 'substantial proposal' to bring home Brittney Griner
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. has made 'substantial proposal' to bring home Brittney Griner
July 27 (UPI) -- The United States has made a "substantial proposal" to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner as well as another American currently detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Wednesday.
Suspect in mass shooting at Fourth of July parade indicted on 117 counts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in mass shooting at Fourth of July parade indicted on 117 counts
July 27 (UPI) -- The suspect, Robert Crimo III, accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens of others at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Ill., has been indicted on 117 counts.
Dow gains 436 points as markets rally behind Federal Reserve interest rate hike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow gains 436 points as markets rally behind Federal Reserve interest rate hike
July 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 436 points after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by .75% for the second consecutive month.
Korean War Veterans Memorial addition unveiled in Washington
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Korean War Veterans Memorial addition unveiled in Washington
July 27 (UPI) -- A new addition and complete renovation to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., was officially dedicated Wednesday, coinciding with National Korean War Armistice Day.
Two former Minneapolis cops sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two former Minneapolis cops sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights
July 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced two former Minneapolis police officers, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao, to federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights the day he was killed by a fellow officer.
Disney-owned Hulu reverses ban on political ads after Democratic outcry
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Disney-owned Hulu reverses ban on political ads after Democratic outcry
July 27 (UPI) -- Disney-owned Hulu said Wednesday that the streaming video service will begin accepting political ads consistent with standards Disney's sports and entertainment cable networks use for political advertising.
Senate passes bill to boost semiconductor chip manufacturing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate passes bill to boost semiconductor chip manufacturing
July 27 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill incentivizing domestic production of semiconductor chips, sending the legislation to the House, where it's expected to have the votes needed for approval.
Fed hikes interest rates .75% again, says U.S. not in recession
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fed hikes interest rates .75% again, says U.S. not in recession
July 27 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday ordered another 0.75% interest rate hike amid increasing pressure to control high-running inflation that's making essential items more expensive for Americans.
Amelia Earhart represents Kansas in Capitol's Statuary Hall
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amelia Earhart represents Kansas in Capitol's Statuary Hall
July 27 (UPI) -- After more than two decades of planning, a bronze statue of legendary aviator Amelia Earhart joined the ranks of other important historical figures in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
States sue over policy tying school lunch money to LGBTQ+ protections
States sue over policy tying school lunch money to LGBTQ+ protections
Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.
Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement