July 27, 2022 / 2:00 AM

New addition to Korean War Veterans Memorial to be dedicated Wednesday

By Daniel Uria
1/4
The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation will unveil the Wall of Remembrance on Wednesday as the nation observes National Korean War Armistice Day. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will receive a new addition on Wednesday as the nation observes National Korean War Armistice Day.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation will host a dedication ceremony for the Wall of Remembrance -- which features the names of more than 36,000 Americans who died supporting the war and more than 7,100 Koreans who also lost their lives while augmenting the Army.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and will be streamed live online.

Louis Nelson, an Army veteran and the industrial designer behind the Wall of Remembrance, told Military.com that the design for the memorial was inspired by a photo of his cousin in a military cousin at his grandmother's house.

"She had it up on the mantel and she had another one on her bet stand," he said. "He was stationed in Japan and had served in Korea. Of course, the only other way that you remember and honor somebody is, you have a photograph of them. So it was just as important for me then that the wall would be a photograph."

The memorial features 2,500 images of service members that served in the war sandblasted into the black granite, along with images of weapons, equipment and vehicles used in the war.

"Some of the faces would be life-size so that you would have eye-to-eye contact. Somehow or another, they would see that this is the face of America that we sent to war," Nelson said. "They look like the kids of today, and I think they will look the same 20 years from now."

National Korean War Armistice Day marks the end of the war with the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a proclamation honoring the 1.8 million Americans who served in the war.

"On this day, I encourage all Americans to reflect on the strength, sacrifices and sense of duty of our Korean War Veterans and bestow upon them the high honor they deserve," Biden said. "I call upon all Americans to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities that honor and give thanks to our distinguished Korean War Veterans."

