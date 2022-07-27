Watch Live
After testing negative, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 infection
U.S. News
July 27, 2022 / 10:08 AM

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion after no winning ticket sold

Friday's jackpot would be only the fourth largest in U.S. history.

By A.L. Lee
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion after no winning ticket sold
A lottery prize has eclipsed the $1 billion mark only three other times in U.S. history, with the latest colossal jackpot standing to become only the fourth-largest ever. Aa billboard in downtown St. Louis shows the Mega Millions Lottery had risen to $1.6 billion on October 23, 2018. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions lottery jackpot surged to more than $1 billion Wednesday after no ticket matched the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The previous jackpot of $830 million was reached after 28 straight draws without a winner, making April 15 the last day that anyone hit the Mega Millions jackpot.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 07-29-60-63-66; the Mega Ball was 15.

Eight tickets in six states, including California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Ohio, won $1 million for matching all five white balls. Another ticket sold in Ohio won $3 million for hitting all five numbers on a 3X multiplier.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A lottery prize has eclipsed the $1 billion mark only three other times in U.S. history, with the latest colossal jackpot standing to become only the fourth-largest ever.

In 2016, the holders of three tickets shared in a $1.586 billion in a Powerball drawing. One person in South Carolina picked the winning Mega Millions numbers in October 2018 and won $1.537 billion; and in 2021 a Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan hit for $1.05 billion.

The odds of winning Friday's drawing are 1 in 302.5 million.

Cash winnings can either be distributed in annual payments over 30 years or given to the winner in a lump sum, which would lower the amount to $602.5 million.

Third-largest Mega Millions drawing set for Tuesday night Mega Millions fails to find big winner again; jackpot grows to $790M Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email

