After testing negative, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 infection
U.S. News
July 27, 2022 / 10:51 AM

President Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends White House isolation

By Doug Cunningham
President Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends White House isolation
President Joe Biden is seen on Monday during a virtual meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C. The president has attended meetings virtually for the last several days due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. The White House said he tested negative on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Less than a week after he tested positive, President Joe Biden is now testing negative for COVID-19 and has virtually made a full recovery, his physician said on Wednesday.

Physician to the President Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in his update on Wednesday that Biden's symptoms are "steadily improving and are almost completely resolved" and the president no longer has a fever.

O'Connor also said Biden has completed five days of isolation and is now allowed to leave quarantine. He also noted that the president tested negative for COVID-19 Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning.

Biden will add details and speak about his condition at the White House at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Since Biden's diagnosis last Thursday, O'Connor has given an update on the president's condition each day in a letter.

"The president continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the executive residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him," O'Connor wrote in his letter Wednesday.

O'Connor added that Biden will continue to wear a mask for 10 full days when he's around others. After his diagnosis, Biden took the antiviral treatment Paxlovid for five straight days.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated and double boosted. O'Connor said that he'd been infected with the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, which is more transmissible than other variants.

