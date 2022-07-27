Trending
Disney-owned Hulu reverses ban on political ads after Democratic outcry

By Doug Cunningham
The Disney-owned streaming service Hulu said Wednesday it would start accepting certain political ads on guns and abortion after Democratic political groups complained the company had been refusing them. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Disney-owned Hulu said Wednesday that the streaming video service will begin accepting political ads consistent with standards Disney's sports and entertainment cable networks use for political advertising.

According to Axios, Disney confirmed Wednesday that it is ending Hulu's prohibition against political advertising, effective immediately.

"After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu's political advertising policies to be consistent with the company's general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+," Disney said.

According to the Washington Post, Hulu said it will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions. But the streaming video service said it reserves the right to request edits or other changes "in alignment with industry standards."

The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee had tweeted earlier this week complaining about Hulu rejecting Democratic ads on abortion and guns.

"Hulu is rejecting our ads calling out GOP attacks on abortion access and gun safety," the DSCC tweet said. "their shady policies amount to outrageous political censorship."

The Democrats tweeted that Hulu had refused to run political ads on the "central themes of Democratic midterm campaigns."

Three Democratic groups, the DSCC, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Democratic Governor's Association all said they had tried to buy political ads on Hulu on abortions and guns July 15.

Hulu didn't run the ads but Disney's ESPN cable sports channel did run the ads.

