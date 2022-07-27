Trending
July 27, 2022 / 9:16 AM

Gun makers to testify in Congress about responsibility, role in gun violence

"It is long past time for the gun industry to be held accountable," the House oversight committee's chairwoman said.

By Clyde Hughes
Gun dealer Steven King holds a Ruger SR40C handgun at his store in Bridgeton, Mo. The head of Ruger was scheduled to testify in the House at Wednesday's hearing. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Top executives from two firearm manufacturers and multiple experts were invited to testify at a hearing in Congress on Wednesday to answer questions about the companies' roles in ongoing gun violence in the United States.

The House oversight and reform committee says the hearing will "examine the responsibility that the firearm industry bears in contributing to the gun violence epidemic" nationwide.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Invited to testify are Ruger President and CEO Christopher Killoy and Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark P. Smith, the committee said.

"With more than 300 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, and gun violence now the leading cause of death of children in America, it is clear that we are in a public health epidemic," committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

"Our hearing will examine the role of gun manufacturers in flooding our communities with weapons of war and fueling America's gun violence crisis. It is long past time for the gun industry to be held accountable for the carnage they enable and profit from."

Also invited to testify at Wednesday's hearing are Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel, Giffords Law Center senior adviser Ryan Busse and Kelly Sampson, senior counsel and racial justice director of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Calls for added gun reform and control measures have amplified in Congress this year following multiple high-profile shooting attacks -- including mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a Fourth of July parade near Chicago and a supermarket attack in Buffalo, N.Y. Those three attacks killed dozens of people, including 19 young children at the elementary school.

Since those attacks, there has been a renewed effort in Congress to ban assault weapons and lawmakers later passed the first significant gun reform law in decades.

Gun dealer Steven King holds a Smith & Wesson AR-15 assault rifle at his store in Bridgeton, Mo. The head of Smith & Wesson was invited to testify at Wednesday's hearing. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The role and responsibility of gun manufacturers in mass shooting attacks have been debated for years, particularly as they relate to a federal law that shields gun makers from being sued as a result of gun violence.

In February, firearm manufacturer Remington agreed to pay more than $70 million to settle a suit brought by several families of the Sandy Hook school shooting that killed 20 young children in 2012.

Remington said then that it would give nine Sandy Hook families $73 million to settle the case, which accuses Remington of some responsibility for the attack in Newtown, Conn., through its marketing for its Bushmaster XM15-E2S AR-15 assault rifle.

Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza used that rifle to kill 20 kindergarten and first-grade students and six educators before killing himself. The settlement allowed families to release materials related to how Remington marketed the rifle.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to give victims the right to sue irresponsible gun makers and distributors for negligence.

That law allows individuals, local governments and California's attorney general to sue manufacturers whose products are "abnormally dangerous" and distributors that sell guns that can be illegally converted or sold to people who cannot legally own firearms.

A report this year by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that increased production by gun manufacturers and privately made firearms drove an exponential increase in the number of firearms available in the United States over the past two decades.

According to the ATF report, the number of domestically manufactured guns increased by 187% between 2000 and 2020. The number of firearms exported by U.S. manufacturers rose by 240% and the number of weapons imported surged by 350% over that 20-year span.

Last year, the Mexican government filed a federal lawsuit against 10 major U.S. gun companies over what it said were lax controls that contribute to the illegal flow of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border.

That suit, filed in Massachusetts, blamed gun makers for actively facilitating the flow of weapons to drug cartels over the past decade. it said more than 2.5 million American guns illegally crossed into Mexico during that time -- and nearly three-quarters of all guns that were traced led back to the United States.

March Fourth rally to ban assault weapons

A young girl participating in the March Fourth rally to ban assault weapons holds a "Uvalde Strong" sign outside the Senate office buildings at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 13, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

