Puppies drown as heavy downpours overwhelm St. Louis-area shelters

Workers with the Humane Society of Missouri clean Marigold, a pitbull-terrier mix, after the pooch was caught in the historic flash flooding that hit the St. Louis area. Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Missouri

"Sadly, the puppies did not make it, the water levels were too high," shelter officials wrote on social media. "Fly high little ones. Our hearts are breaking."

One person died in a car submerged in 8.5 feet of water. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency.

A number of adult dogs held at Stray Paws were deemed safe as of Tuesday afternoon and were taken to a local veterinarian for monitoring. Responders from Central County Fire and Rescue were able to rescue the dogs one by one. The shelter is allowing the dogs to stay with the local vets to "decompress" before transferring them to foster homes.

"It's been very hard on everyone," Stray Paws volunteer Lisa Carrera told AccuWeather on Tuesday night. "They were begging for fosters for those [puppies] just two days ago."

One of the rescued dogs, a pit bull, still appeared to be in shock, board member Vicki Ferris told the St.. Louis Post-Dispatch. "We don't know if he will make it," she said, crying.

As word spread about the shelter's dire situation, the response from the community kicked in and has been astounding, officials said. Hundreds of foster applications for the displaced dogs have poured in. More than $33,000 had been raised for the non-profit as of Tuesday night.

Some of the offices of Stray Paws Rescue were flooded when historic heavy downpours hit the St. Louis area early Tuesday. A total of 15 adult dogs were rescued, but 10 puppies died in the flooding. Photo courtesy of Stray Paws Rescue

The Humane Society of Missouri is also feeling the after-effects of the catastrophic floods, which left more than 9 inches of water in the lower levels of the organization's Best Buddy Center location in Maryland Heights, damaging supplies and animal holding enclosures. Workers managed to wade through the high waters and rescue the couple dozen dogs that were being housed at the shelter, but immense damage came nonetheless.

