Sprite to shift to more sustainable clear bottles in August

Sprite will shift to a clear bottle that is more easily recycled into new bottles in August with other Coca-Cola beverages to follow in the coming months, the company said Wednesday. Photo by Coca-Cola Company

July 27 (UPI) -- Sprite is ditching its green bottles next month in favor of more sustainable clear packaging, the Coca-Cola Company announced Wednesday. Beginning Aug. 1 Sprite will shift all of its plastic polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, packaging to clear, as recycled material from green plastics are often converted into single-use items like clothing and carpeting and can't be recycled into new bottles, the company said in a statement. Advertisement

"Taking colors out of bottles improves the quality of the recycled material," Julian Ochoa, CEO of R3CYCLE, said. "This transition will help increase availability of food-grade rPET. When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic."

Chris Vallette, senior vice president of technical innovation and stewardship at Coca-Cola North America, said the move by Sprite "will help us introduce 100% more rPET bottles" and keep more bottles "in the circular economy."

RELATED California law to require all packaging be recyclable or compostable

Coca-Cola said that the remainder of its green plastic portfolio in North America including Fresca, Seagram's and Mello Yello will also transition to clear plastic "in the coming months."

The caps and labels of the drinks, including Sprite, will maintain their original colors, the company said.

Advertisement

Dasani, the company's brand of bottled water, which is already sold in clear bottles, will also offer 20-oz. and 1.5-liter singles as well as 10-oz. and 12-oz. multipacks in 100% recycled plastic bottles in the United States and all bottles in Canada this summer.

RELATED Global extinction threat may be much higher than previously thought

The bottles will also feature labels that read "100% Recycled Bottle" and "Recycle Me Again" in bold print.

The change is part of efforts by Dasani to remove the equivalent of 2 billion virgin plastic bottles from production by 2027 compared to 2021 levels and a goal to use at least 50% recycled material in its bottles and cans by 2030.

RELATED Spirit Airlines cancels merger with Frontier Airlines