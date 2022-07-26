Trending
July 26, 2022 / 2:41 PM

New federal government website highlights health risks from extreme heat

By Simon Druker
Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said the federal government's newly launched website heat.gov can provide real tools and resources" to people at risk for extreme heat-caused health issues. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The federal government launched a website Tuesday aimed at reducing the health risks of extreme heat.

The site, heat.gov, provides a "one-stop hub on heat and health for the nation," reads a release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tuesday afternoon, the site showed more than 39.1 million Americans were under National Weather Service extreme heat advisories, watches, and warnings.

It also shows an interactive map highlighting areas that fall under various warnings, in addition to data and other heat-related information from across multiple disciplines and agencies.

The new site is part of President Joe Biden's National Climate Task Force.

Extreme heat has been the greatest weather-related cause of death in the United States over the last 30 years, killing over 700 people per year, according to NOAA. The figure is more than hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding or extreme cold.

"Addressing the climate crisis, including extreme heat, has been a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration, and at the Department of Commerce, we have been working to use every tool at our disposal," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

"Heat.gov leverages innovation and data to help deliver timely and accurate information to the public. As extreme heat conditions impact millions of Americans, this site will help ensure that all our communities, including our most vulnerable, have access to the data, tools and resources they need to mitigate heat impacts."

The website also helps direct people to resources to cope with extreme heat situations.

"For far too long, our most vulnerable populations are the ones who bear the brunt of extreme heat," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a release.

"Heat.gov provides real tools and resources that can help people who are suffering. This is one more important step the Administration is taking to address climate change's impact on our health and our lives."

