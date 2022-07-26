Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2022 / 7:44 PM

U.S. Capitol rioter sentenced to more than five years in prison for attacking police

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
U.S. Capitol rioter sentenced to more than five years in prison for attacking police
Trump supporter Mark Ponder is sentenced to 63 months in prison for attacking police with a pole during the January 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office of Washington, D.C.

July 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced a supporter of former President Donald Trump to more than five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The 63-month sentence for Mark Ponder, with three years of supervised release, is tied for the longest sentence to date in the riots. Robert Scott Palmer, who attacked police with a fire extinguisher, also received 63 months in prison.

Advertisement

Ponder, who told the FBI he thought the 2020 election was stolen, pleaded guilty in April and has been held without bond since March 2021. He was caught on camera striking officers with a long red, white and blue pole according to the FBI affidavit in his case. The affidavit said Ponder remained on Capitol grounds for nearly 3 hours and took part in a second violent assault after being detained for attacking officers earlier in the day.

"When our country is being attacked with, like we are, we have a right to fight," Ponder told other rioters. "That is what the Second Amendment was built on," he said, per the affidavit.

Advertisement

Ponder, 56, also lectured officers who arrested him and called them "part of the problem."

"You know, deep in your heart, you know ... that your fathers, your grandfathers, they fought for this freedom in which people are giving away," Ponder said, per the affidavit. "The thing is, at some point you are going to have to choose and make up your mind what side you are going to take ... that's what we fighting for because they are stealing that right ... and it's blatant, everybody can see it," he said.

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, one of the U.S. Capitol Police officers attacked, testified Tuesday at Ponder's sentencing hearing.

RELATED Jan. 6 culminates three modern days of infamy in American history

"He didn't care whether I was a police officer or not. He didn't care I had a family or not," Gonell said.

Last year, Gonell testified before the House select committee about how he was injured in the Jan. 6 attack.

"What we were subjected to that day was like something from a medieval battle; a violent mob intent on subverting our democracy," Gonell said in July 2021 as he recalled being crushed by rioters pushing into the Capitol.

RELATED Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify

At one point, court documents said Ponder struck Gonell's riot shield with a pole, cracking the shield and breaking the pole. Ponder then found another pole and continued to swing at police, the affidavit said.

Advertisement

Before handing down her sentence Tuesday, D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan admonished Ponder who "wasn't defending himself or anyone else; he was trying to injure those officers."

Ponder asked the judge for mercy saying he had been pepper sprayed and got caught up in "the tensions of that day."

"I wasn't thinking," Ponder told the judge. "That day I wasn't thinking, and I'm extremely sorry for that."

Siege aftermath: damage to historic U.S. Capitol

Capitol Hill police salute the passing of the funeral hearse on Sunday for slain Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Woman who threatened to shoot Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack sentenced to 60 days

Latest Headlines

At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues
A historic and life-threatening flash flooding event unfolded across the St. Louis metro area early Tuesday, leaving motorists stranded in feet of water and prompting significant disruptions to travel and daily routines.
Triple-digit temperatures remain in the forecast for scorching hot Northwest
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Triple-digit temperatures remain in the forecast for scorching hot Northwest
As a heat wave builds in the northwestern United States, temperatures will push toward levels not experienced since all-time record highs were set in June 2021, and the heat will bring a slew of impacts to the region.
Appellate court overturns South Carolina man's death sentence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appellate court overturns South Carolina man's death sentence
July 26 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court on Tuesday overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of killing four people in North Carolina and South Carolina two decades ago.
Victim's family seeks clemency for Alabama man set for execution Thursday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Victim's family seeks clemency for Alabama man set for execution Thursday
July 26 (UPI) -- Alabama is set to carry out its second execution of the year later this week over opposition from the victim's family members and activists.
CHIPS Act clears Senate procedural vote, headed for final vote later this week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CHIPS Act clears Senate procedural vote, headed for final vote later this week
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's bill that would incentivize domestic production of semiconductor chips cleared a Senate procedural vote Tuesday morning to break a filibuster and is now headed for a final vote later this week.
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228 points on Tuesday as retail stocks dragged the market down.
'Forever chemicals' could cost U.S. population billions in health care, study says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Forever chemicals' could cost U.S. population billions in health care, study says
July 26 (UPI) -- Daily exposure to "forever chemicals" could cost the current U.S. population $5.5 billion to $63 billion in health care costs and decreased worker productivity, according to a study at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
Kamala Harris meets with disability community leaders to push reproductive rights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris meets with disability community leaders to push reproductive rights
July 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with leaders and advocates from the disability community Tuesday afternoon, to mark the 32nd anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Biden meets virtually with South Korea's SK Group, discusses $22 billion investment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden meets virtually with South Korea's SK Group, discusses $22 billion investment
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, who is still recovering from a bout with COVID-19, met virtually with the chairman of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group to introduce $22 billion of new investment in manufacturing.
Consumer confidence dips for third straight month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Consumer confidence dips for third straight month
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer confidence slipped for the third straight month in July, down 2.7 points to 95.7 as Americans' view of the economy weakened amid worries about a recession and ongoing inflation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More human remains found in Lake Mead
More human remains found in Lake Mead
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center
6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement