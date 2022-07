A soccer player hospitalized after a massive fight in California has now died from his injuries, police said Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Oxnard Police Department

July 26 (UPI) -- A soccer player hospitalized after a massive fight in California has now died from his injuries, police said Tuesday. Misael Sanchez, 29, was initially taken to the hospital following a fight between two adult soccer teams on July 10. He died early Monday morning and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Advertisement

Sanchez was injured after a fight broke out between the two teams over a disagreement with a referee's call. Players began fighting with each other and some spectators eventually joined in as well.

When first responders arrived, they found Sanchez lying unresponsive and not breathing on the high school soccer field in Oxnard, Calif.

A 46-year-old man was arrested for assaulting Sanchez while trying to leave the scene of the fight. It was not clear Tuesday if the attacker, Berlin Jose Melgara, was still in custody.

Investigators are still trying to identify and interview further witnesses and locate video that may have been taken of the incident. The Oxnard Police Department has set up a link for people to upload video anonymously

"We were not ready for this type of goodbye. At this time, we are asking for your prayers, and if you can contribute financially, it will be greatly appreciated. The donations will help cover the cost of Misael's funeral and memorial," reads an online fundraising page set up by Sanchez' family.

