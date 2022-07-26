Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2022 / 6:55 PM

Appellate court overturns South Carolina man's death sentence

By Danielle Haynes

July 26 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court on Tuesday overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of killing four people in North Carolina and South Carolina two decades ago.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Quincy Allen, 42, should receive a new sentence because the judge in his murder trial failed to take mitigating evidence into consideration when sentencing him in 2005.

Advertisement

Allen went on a killing spree in 2002 that left four people dead and one person injured in the two states. He was sentenced to death in South Carolina after pleading guilty to killing Dale Hall on July 10 and Jedediah Harr on Aug. 8. He also shot and injured a man sleeping on a bench in a park.

Allen also pleaded guilty to two murders at a North Carolina convenience store -- Richard Hawks and Robert Roush -- on Aug. 12. He received life in prison for those two shootings.

RELATED Victim's family seeks clemency for Alabama man set for execution Thursday

Police arrested Allen Aug. 14 after discovering him sleeping in a vehicle in Mitchell County, Texas.

The appellate court, by a vote of 2-1, said that if Allen's trial judge in the South Carolina case had fully considered all evidence favorable to him, he might not have sentenced him to death.

Advertisement

The panel said the judge did not take into consideration Allen's severe mental illness, namely a diagnosis of rumination, in which a person fixates on negative ideas. The appellate court blamed this on testimony from experts who disagreed as to Allen's mental illness.

RELATED Oklahoma schedules 25 executions to begin in August

"The sentencing decision likely would be different if the sentencing judge had not excluded, ignored or overlooked this disorder," the majority opinion read.

"Notably, despite a lengthy discussion about the depravity of Allen's crimes, the sentencing judge still made this unequivocal proclamation that Allen 'would have received [a] life sentence' had trial counsel proven 'serious mental illness.'"

The panel said the judge also failed to consider Allen's history of abuse as a child.

"Proper consideration of Allen's thorough case of an abusive and unstable childhood may very well have also changed the sentencing decision."

Read More

Supreme Court refuses to hear Ohio prisoner's death penalty appeal

Latest Headlines

U.S. Capitol rioter sentenced to more than five years in prison for attacking police
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
U.S. Capitol rioter sentenced to more than five years in prison for attacking police
July 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced a supporter of former President Donald Trump to more than five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.
At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues
A historic and life-threatening flash flooding event unfolded across the St. Louis metro area early Tuesday, leaving motorists stranded in feet of water and prompting significant disruptions to travel and daily routines.
Triple-digit temperatures remain in the forecast for scorching hot Northwest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Triple-digit temperatures remain in the forecast for scorching hot Northwest
As a heat wave builds in the northwestern United States, temperatures will push toward levels not experienced since all-time record highs were set in June 2021, and the heat will bring a slew of impacts to the region.
Victim's family seeks clemency for Alabama man set for execution Thursday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Victim's family seeks clemency for Alabama man set for execution Thursday
July 26 (UPI) -- Alabama is set to carry out its second execution of the year later this week over opposition from the victim's family members and activists.
CHIPS Act clears Senate procedural vote, headed for final vote later this week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CHIPS Act clears Senate procedural vote, headed for final vote later this week
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's bill that would incentivize domestic production of semiconductor chips cleared a Senate procedural vote Tuesday morning to break a filibuster and is now headed for a final vote later this week.
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228 points on Tuesday as retail stocks dragged the market down.
'Forever chemicals' could cost U.S. population billions in health care, study says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Forever chemicals' could cost U.S. population billions in health care, study says
July 26 (UPI) -- Daily exposure to "forever chemicals" could cost the current U.S. population $5.5 billion to $63 billion in health care costs and decreased worker productivity, according to a study at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
Kamala Harris meets with disability community leaders to push reproductive rights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris meets with disability community leaders to push reproductive rights
July 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with leaders and advocates from the disability community Tuesday afternoon, to mark the 32nd anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Biden meets virtually with South Korea's SK Group, discusses $22 billion investment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden meets virtually with South Korea's SK Group, discusses $22 billion investment
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, who is still recovering from a bout with COVID-19, met virtually with the chairman of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group to introduce $22 billion of new investment in manufacturing.
Consumer confidence dips for third straight month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Consumer confidence dips for third straight month
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer confidence slipped for the third straight month in July, down 2.7 points to 95.7 as Americans' view of the economy weakened amid worries about a recession and ongoing inflation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More human remains found in Lake Mead
More human remains found in Lake Mead
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center
6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement