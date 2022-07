Former Vice President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast on January 7, 2021. He said on Tuesday he supported former President Donald Trump on the issues but not the focus. File Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence tried to win back conservatives and supporters of his former boss Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying while their "focus" may not match, they are aligned on the issues. Pence, speaking in front of the Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference in Washington, D.C., tried to assure the audience he aligned with them on the issues, despite constant criticism from Trump. Advertisement

"I don't know that the president and I differ on issues, but we may differ on focus," Pence said during the question-and-answer session, referring to Trump, according to Politico. "I truly do believe that elections are about the future, and that it's absolutely essential -- at a time when so many Americans are hurting, so many families are struggling -- that we don't give way to the temptation to look back.

"But I think the time has come for us to offer a bold, positive agenda to bring America back. And I'll continue to carry that message all across this nation."

Trump has been critical of Pence for not supporting his claims that the 2020 presidential election in November was fixed and for him to reject electors in certain states during the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of the Electoral College vote.

Advertisement

Pence used his speech to offer only the gentlest of contrasts with Trump.

"Some people may choose to focus on the past," Pence said according to The Washington Post. "We can't afford to take our eyes off the road in front of us, because what's at stake is the very survival of our way of life."