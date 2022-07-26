Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2022 / 5:50 PM

Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228 points on Tuesday as retail stocks dragged the market down. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%.

Advertisement

Walmart stock fell 7.64% Tuesday after the big-box retailer cut its quarterly and full-year profit guidance, citing the impact of inflation on consumer spending, after the bell on Monday.

Other retailers also struggled Tuesday with Kohl's stock dropping 9.13%, Macy's falling 7.24% and Target sliding 3.63%.

RELATED Consumer confidence dips for third straight month

"The most important thing from the Walmart announcement is how inflation is changing what people buy," said Robert Cantwell, portfolio manager at Upholdings. "Food now makes up a bigger share of individuals' budgets, but overall spending still generally remains intact."

The negative impacts also extended to e-commerce stocks with Shopify dropping 14.48% after the payments provider said it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce due to declining online spending ahead of its earnings report Wednesday.

Shares of PayPal also fell 5.65% while Amazon dropped 5.23%.

RELATED Gas prices down 17 cents over past week as many in U.S. are driving less

A flurry of major corporate earnings also impacted the market Tuesday, with McDonald's stock rising 2.63% as it reported mixed second-quarter results and Coca-Cola stock gaining 1.62% after posting an earnings beat.

Advertisement

General Motors stock declined 3.53% -- despite the Energy Department announcing a $2.5 billion loan for its joint venture with LG to build electric vehicle battery cell plants -- as the automaker reported an earnings miss, citing supply chain issues.

Google parent, Alphabet, also presented mixed earnings, reporting $1.21 earnings per share, compared to $1.32 expected by analysts, while ad revenue was $56.29 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations of $56.14 billion.

RELATED Dispirited homebuyers show Fed's inflation fight is starting to succeed

Shares of Alphabet fell 2.32% during regular trading but bounced back 2.83% after hours.

Tuesday's decline also came as the International Monetary Fund downgraded its global economic growth projections for both 2022 and 2023 calling the outlook "gloomy and more uncertain."

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday began its two-day policy meeting with the central bank expected to again hike interest rates by as much as .75%.

Latest Headlines

'Forever chemicals' could cost U.S. population billions in health care, study says
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
'Forever chemicals' could cost U.S. population billions in health care, study says
July 26 (UPI) -- Daily exposure to "forever chemicals" could cost the current U.S. population $5.5 billion to $63 billion in health care costs and decreased worker productivity, according to a study at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
Kamala Harris meets with disability community leaders to push reproductive rights
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris meets with disability community leaders to push reproductive rights
July 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with leaders and advocates from the disability community Tuesday afternoon, to mark the 32nd anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Biden meets virtually with South Korea's SK Group, discusses $22 billion investment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden meets virtually with South Korea's SK Group, discusses $22 billion investment
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, who is still recovering from a bout with COVID-19, met virtually with the chairman of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group to introduce $22 billion of new investment in manufacturing.
Victim's family seeks clemency for Alabama man set for execution Thursday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Victim's family seeks clemency for Alabama man set for execution Thursday
July 26 (UPI) -- Alabama is set to carry out its second execution of the year later this week over opposition from the victim's family members and activists.
Consumer confidence dips for third straight month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Consumer confidence dips for third straight month
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer confidence slipped for the third straight month in July, down 2.7 points to 95.7 as Americans' view of the economy weakened amid worries about a recession and ongoing inflation.
New federal government website highlights health risks from extreme heat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New federal government website highlights health risks from extreme heat
July 26 (UPI) -- Tuesday afternoon, the site showed more than 39.1 million Americans were under National Weather Service extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings.
Pence says he supports Trump on issues, not focus
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pence says he supports Trump on issues, not focus
July 26 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence tried to win back conservatives and supporters of his former boss Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying while their "focus" may not match, they are aligned on the issues.
Facebook parent Meta to reconsider removing COVID-19 misinformation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Facebook parent Meta to reconsider removing COVID-19 misinformation
July 26 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is asking its Oversight Board to reconsider removing COVID-19 misinformation now that the pandemic has "evolved," and could label or demote misinformation moving forward.
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
July 26 (UPI) -- Calling the world's economic outlook "gloomy and more uncertain," the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it is downgrading its global economic growth projections for both 2022 and 2023.
California crews increase control over wildfire that's burned 18K acres, dozens of homes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California crews increase control over wildfire that's burned 18K acres, dozens of homes
July 26 (UPI) -- Crews are getting more control of the wildfire that's burning near Yosemite National Park in Northern California, which has destroyed dozens of homes and prompted evacuation orders for thousands of residents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More human remains found in Lake Mead
More human remains found in Lake Mead
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison in Florida
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center
6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement