President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo along with CEOs and labor leaders on Monday. He will meet with the SK Group virtually on Tuesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, who is still recovering from a bout with COVID-19, will virtually meet with the chairman of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group to introduce $22 billion of new investment in manufacturing. The White House said the new investment comes on top of $7 billion previously announced by the organization.

Biden's meeting is expected to start at about 2 p.m., EDT.

"This announcement by SK Group is also another proof point of the success of the administration's efforts to create more resilient and secure supply chains and outcompete the rest of the world in the technologies of the future by investing in American companies and workers and bringing in foreign investment to create good-paying American jobs," a White House spokesperson said, according to Market Watch.

Biden's meeting with the SK Group comes after the president met with Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun during his South Korean visit to Seoul in May.

The SK Group owns SK hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, and SK On, the electric vehicle battery maker.

"The meeting will highlight the Biden manufacturing boom, creating new, good-paying jobs and making technology to tackle the climate crisis, and showcase the strength of the United States as a top destination for business investment," the White House said, according to the Korea Herald.