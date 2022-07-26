Trending
July 26, 2022 / 8:25 AM

3M to spin off healthcare business into new public entity

By Clyde Hughes
3M said its main company, which had sales of $26.8 billion last year, would "remain a leading material science innovator" and focus on electronics, safety, mobility, digitization, home improvement and sustainability. File Photo by Charles Reed/ICE/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- 3M announced on Tuesday that it will spin off its healthcare business into a separate company to focus on specific areas of the industry.

The company said the new public healthcare business will focus on wound care, oral care, healthcare IT and biopharma filtration. It's expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

The Minnesota-based materials conglomerate makes more than 60,000 products that include adhesives, abrasives, personal protection equipment and electronics.

"Today's actions advance our ability to create value for customers and shareholders," 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman said in a statement. "Disciplined portfolio management is a hallmark of our growth strategy."

3M said its main company, which had sales of $26.8 billion last year, would "remain a leading material science innovator" and focus on electronics, safety, mobility, digitization, home improvement and sustainability.

"Our management team and board continually evaluate the strategic options that will best drive long-term sustainable growth and value," Roman added.

"The decision to spin off our healthcare business will result in two well-capitalized, world-class companies, well positioned to pursue their respective priorities."

