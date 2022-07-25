Trending
U.S. News
July 25, 2022 / 2:38 PM

Woman shot by police after opening fire at Dallas Love Field Airport

By Adam Schrader
Woman shot by police after opening fire at Dallas Love Field Airport
A woman who opened fire inside Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas was shot by police Monday, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. Photo courtesy of Dallas Police Department/Facebook

July 25 (UPI) -- A woman who opened fire inside Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas was shot by police Monday, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

The 37-year-old woman, who was not identified, was dropped off at the airport around 10:59 a.m. and entered the airport near the ticket counters for Southwest Airlines, Garcia said during a news conference.

Garcia said the woman then went into the restrooms where she put on a hoodie "or some other different type of clothing" than what she had walked in wearing and exited the restroom.

"She produces a handgun and begins firing," Garcia said. "At this point, we don't know exactly where the individual was aiming."

He added that shots were fired into the ceiling and that "several" rounds were recovered at the scene.

"Simultaneously as she's doing that, our officer engages the suspect and strikes her in her lower extremities," Garcia said.

The woman was taken to the nearby Parkland Hospital where she is in custody. No other people were injured.

Dallas Love Field said in a statement that operations were suspended at the airport after the shooting.

"Passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field at this time as flight operations have been suspended," airport officials said. "Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status. Thank you for your patience."

Dallas Love Field is the metroplex's second-largest airport after Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. It is owned by the city of Dallas and serves as the corporate headquarters for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest confirmed to the New York Daily News that it has "paused" all arrivals and departures.

