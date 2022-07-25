Murder suspect, arresting U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence

Law enforcement agents were executing an arrest warrant at a Peachtree City, Ga., residence Sunday morning when a murder suspect shot a U.S. Marshal. Photo courtesy of Georgia Bureau of Investigation/ Twitter

July 24 (UPI) -- A murder suspect and a U.S. Marshal were shot Sunday in a gunfight that erupted at a Georgia residence where law enforcement officers were executing an arrest warrant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the officer-involved shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m. when agents with the U.S. Marshals Service and officers from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office were attempting to arrest 19-year-old Antonio Murgado at a residence in Peachtree City, located about 30 miles south of Atlanta. Advertisement

As law enforcement entered the residence, Murgado opened fire, hitting a Task Force officer with one round. Officers returned fire, striking Murgado "multiple times," the GBI said.

Both Murgado and the injured officer were treated at the scene before being transported to Atlanta's Grady Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

RELATED Three dead in shooting before law school graduation in Philippines

The officer was identified as an investigator from Coweta County and was in stable condition with expectations to be discharged later Sunday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Pike County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement that Murgado was in police custody.

Murgado was wanted in the murder of James Knight, a 19-year-old who was fatally shot the night of July 17 during a drug deal in Pike County.

Advertisement

Two other people have been arrested in connection to the killing. On Tuesday, authorities arrested a 14-year-old on charges of being a party to crime felony murder while 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell was arrested July 18 and faces charges of murder, armed robbery, use of telecommunication device to facilitate a crime, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and making false statements.