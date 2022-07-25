Marine accused of killing wife was disciplined for domestic abuse in the past, USMC says

Authorities say Bryant Tejeda-Castillo stabbed wife Dana Alotaibi multiple times last week near the Kamehameha Highway in Hawaii. He now faces a charge of second-degree murder. Photo courtesy Dana Alotaibi/Facebook

July 25 (UPI) -- An active-duty Marine accused of stabbing his estranged, pregnant wife to death on a highway in Hawaii last week had previously been disciplined for "multiple instances" of domestic abuse, officials said. The Marine, Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, allegedly stabbed Dana Alotaibi multiple times last Wednesday off Interstate H-3 near the Kamehameha Highway as bystanders tried to restrain him. In online videos before her death, Alotaibi detailed alleged abuse and said the Marines hadn't done enough to stop him. Advertisement

"There were multiple instances where the Military Police at [Marine Corps Base Hawaii] and Honolulu Police Department responded to domestic disputes both on MCBH and off base," USMC spokesman 1st Lt. Isaac Liston told UPI in an emailed statement.

"Immediately following these reported instances, the command referred the Marine and his spouse to the Family Advocacy Program for counseling and support."

RELATED Marine allegedly stabs wife to death on Hawaii highway

Liston said that the military had issued an order prohibiting Tejeda-Castillo from contacting the 27-year-old Alotaibi "in any manner outside of supervised FAP services."

"The Marine's command remained engaged with both the subject and the victim, responding to all reported allegations from Ms. Alotaibi," Liston said.

Advertisement

"In addition to prohibiting Sgt. Tejeda-Castillo from contacting his estranged wife, the command also disciplined the Marine in March 2022 for violating those orders and for communicating a non-violent threat to Ms. Alotaibi."

RELATED Genocide case against Myanmar to move forward at International Court of Justice

The USMC also confirmed that Tejeda-Castillo has been charged with second-degree murder for Alotaibi's death by the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's Office and remains in custody pending arraignment.

"The 3rd Littoral Combat Team and Marine Corps Base Hawaii continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials as their investigation continues," Liston added. "The Marine Corps extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those involved."

Tejeda-Castillo, 29, who holds the enlisted rank of sergeant, is a rifleman assigned to the 3rd Littoral Combat Team based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Liston said. He is originally from New York and entered the Marine Corps in 2016, and has received awards including two Marine Corps Good Conduct medals.

Tejeda-Castillo was previously assigned to the Marine Barracks Washington and the 2nd Battalion-3rd Marines infantry battalion, also based in Hawaii.

Dozens of family members and friends of Alotaibi gathered for a vigil at Kailua Beach Park on Sunday night including her mother, Natalia Cespedes, who flew from her home in Virginia to meet with police about the investigation.

Advertisement

Cespedes said she'd asked to hug her daughter's body but says she was not allowed due to morgue protocol.

"I want to give a hug even though she's cold probably. I can give her some warmth from my body," Cespedes told Hawaii News Now.

Cespedes has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for travel expenses to Hawaii and bring her daughter's body back to the mainland.