Sen. Lisa Murkowski tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at her home in Alaska. Photo courtesy Lisa Murkowski/Twitter

July 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined at her home in Alaska. "After experiencing flu-like symptoms, I recently tested positive for COVID-19," Murkowski tweeted. "I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely." Advertisement

Murkowski, a Republican, had previously tweeted that she was vaccinated after having received her first dose in March 2021.

"Alaska is leading the charge in distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations," Murkowski said at the time. "I'm proud to have joined my fellow Alaskans in getting vaccinated. There is hope at the end of this long dark tunnel."

Shea Siegert, the spokesperson for the senator's reelection campaign, told the Anchorage Daily News that her campaign team is reaching out to notify people she had come in close contact with during reelection campaign events in Fairbanks over the weekend.

Murkowski was scheduled to campaign next weekend in Haines but Siegert said that the lawmaker's participation in the event "is questionable."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also said Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and experiencing "mild symptoms."

Advertisement

"I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms," Manchin said. "I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians."

President Joe Biden, who tested positive for the virus last week, has since been taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Physician to the President Kevin O'Connor said Monday that his symptoms have "almost completely" disappeared.