President Joe Biden is seen during a virtual meeting in the South Court Auditorium on the White House last Friday. Biden's physician said Monday that the president continues to respond well to treatment.

July 25 (UPI) -- The White House will give an update Monday on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 condition, but his physician said that his symptoms have "almost completely" disappeared. Biden was diagnosed with the virus last week and has since been taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid. Physician to the President Kevin O'Connor has given daily updates on the president's condition. Advertisement

"His symptoms have almost completely resolved," O'Connor said in his letter Monday. "At this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness."

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre and Dr. Ashish Jha will further update Biden's progress at a briefing at 3:10 p.m. EDT.

Biden joined the nearly 90 million U.S. residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 sometime during the pandemic when he was diagnosed last Thursday.

Jha said on Sunday that Biden was "feeling much better" after initially testing positive and confirmed that he had an upper respiratory infection because the COVID-19 had had a "good day" on Sunday.

O'Connor added in his update Monday that Biden has no shortage of breath, but will remain isolated according to health protocols.

Biden, who's fully vaccinated and double-boosted, was infected with the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, which is more transmissible than other variants.

The seven-day moving average for daily national cases is about 126,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It peaked this year at 713,000 in January and dropped to a low of 25,000 in late March.