Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison in Florida

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a low-security prison in Florida to serve out a 20-year sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a low-security prison in Florida, that offers yoga and painting, to serve out a 20-year sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Maxwell, 60, is currently listed as an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee and was moved on Friday, according to a source close to the defense. Advertisement

"There is nothing cushy about Maxwell's designation," said Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor in New York who was not involved in the case. "She is going to be surrounded by barbed wire and fences."

The North Florida prison houses more than 700 female inmates. Maxwell will be required to wake up at 6 a.m., dress in khaki pants and shirt and perform certain chores. The prison also offers a number of activities including yoga, basketball, cooking and painting, according to FCI Tallahassee's handbook.

Maxwell's attorneys, who complained she received harsh treatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn because of her association with Epstein, had requested she serve her time in Danbury, Conn., according to court records filed in the Southern District of New York.

"The court makes the following recommendations to the Bureau of Prisons: Defendant to be considered for designation to FCI Danbury," stated court records.

Maxwell was sentenced last month to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay a $750,000 fine. She has filed notice that she intends to appeal her conviction and sentence.

Maxwell was convicted by a jury in December on five of six counts relating to the sex trafficking scheme in which she was accused of procuring young girls to be sexually abused by her boyfriend, Epstein. The former British socialite was found guilty of sex trafficking minors, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related conspiracy counts.

During the trial, four women testified Maxwell groomed them and sometimes took part as Epstein sexually abused them while they were between the ages of 14 and 17. Prosecutors said Maxwell was motivated by money, while Maxwell's attorneys argued the case was an attempt to pin Epstein's crimes on their client after Epstein's death.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Maxwell will be eligible for release in July 2037.