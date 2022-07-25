Trending
U.S. News
July 25, 2022 / 8:51 AM / Updated at 8:55 AM

Elon Musk on reported affair with Google co-founder's wife: 'This is total BS'

By A.L. Lee
Elon Musk arrives with mother Maye at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2 for the opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rejected accusations that he engaged in an extramarital affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, the latest controversy to engulf the world's wealthiest person.

The Wall Street Journal reported an affair between Musk and Nicole Shanahan and said it occurred last December while she was still married to Brin. The report also said Musk got down on one knee at a party this year and begged Brin for forgiveness after the purported affair ended their friendship.

On Sunday night, Musk called the story "total BS."

"I work crazy hours, so there just isn't much time for shenanigans," Musk wrote in a tweet. "None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

Neither Brin nor Shanahan have commented on the report, but Musk also denied that his friendship with Brin had soured in any way. He said, in fact, they'd attended a party together recently.

"I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he wrote.

Last December, Brin and Shanahan were reported to be separated but living together. It was around this time that Brin learned of the affair with Musk and filed for divorce in January, the Journal reported.

Twitter stock bounces back after company sues Elon Musk over $44 billion buyout

Musk is the world's richest man with an estimated net worth of more than $240 billion, according to Forbes. He is presently being sued by Twitter for backing out of an agreement to buy the company for $44 billion. The dispute heads to trial in October.

