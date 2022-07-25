Elon Musk on reported affair with Google co-founder's wife: 'This is total BS'

July 25 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rejected accusations that he engaged in an extramarital affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, the latest controversy to engulf the world's wealthiest person.
The Wall Street Journal reported an affair between Musk and Nicole Shanahan and said it occurred last December while she was still married to Brin. The report also said Musk got down on one knee at a party this year and begged Brin for forgiveness after the purported affair ended their friendship.