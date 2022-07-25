2 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at LA park

July 24 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and five others were wounded in shooting that erupted during a car show held at Los Angeles' Peck Park, authorities said.

Four men and three women were transported to local hospitals following the shooting on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement confirming that at least three of the patients suffered gunshot wounds, including two who were in critical condition.

Authorities later said two of the victims had died while five others were being treated for various injuries.

Firearms were located at the scene, the LAPD Media Relations Division said, adding that it was unknown "how many suspects were involved or if this is a gang related incident."

The LAPD has asked for further victims and those with information on the shooting to contact the South Bureau Homicide Division.

This is a developing story.