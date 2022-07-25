Oak Fire burns another 16,000 acres in California's Mariposa County

Image of a map showing the area affected by the ongoing Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California on Monday. Photo courtesy of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

July 25 (UPI) -- Mariposa County's third significant wildfire in two weeks continued to rage out of control in California Monday, torching more than 16,000 acres while firefighters have it 10% contained, officials said on Monday. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Oak Fire remained active through Sunday because of dry and dead vegetation. Advertisement

"Work from damage inspection, teams have confirmed seven single residence structures have been destroyed," a CALFIRE report said. "Work continues with damage inspection teams throughout the fire area. The firefight continues in hot, dry conditions and steep, rugged terrain."

Gov. Gavin Newsom had declared a state of emergency as the Oak Fire continued to threaten thousands of homes in the county.

The department said fire restrictions remained in place on the Sierra National Forest. Fire officials have closed nearly 20 roads in and around Mariposa County because of the continuing fire threat.

The government officials opened the Mariposa County Fairgrounds as an evacuation point for people with large animals such as horses along with the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds. Havens for small animals were made available at Mariposa Elementary School and the Mariposa SPCA.

Advertisement

Crews had been fighting the Washburn fire in Yosemite National Park, where firefighters had that blaze 79% contained late last week. That fire had been burning since July 7 and threatened the Mariposa Grove of historic Giant Sequoias.

CALFIRE officials said some of its Washburn Fire units have now been diverted to bolster defenses in the Oak Fire.