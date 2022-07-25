Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 25, 2022 / 1:34 PM

Oak Fire burns another 16,000 acres in California's Mariposa County

By Clyde Hughes
Oak Fire burns another 16,000 acres in California's Mariposa County
Image of a map showing the area affected by the ongoing Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California on Monday. Photo courtesy of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

July 25 (UPI) -- Mariposa County's third significant wildfire in two weeks continued to rage out of control in California Monday, torching more than 16,000 acres while firefighters have it 10% contained, officials said on Monday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Oak Fire remained active through Sunday because of dry and dead vegetation.

Advertisement

"Work from damage inspection, teams have confirmed seven single residence structures have been destroyed," a CALFIRE report said. "Work continues with damage inspection teams throughout the fire area. The firefight continues in hot, dry conditions and steep, rugged terrain."

Gov. Gavin Newsom had declared a state of emergency as the Oak Fire continued to threaten thousands of homes in the county.

The department said fire restrictions remained in place on the Sierra National Forest. Fire officials have closed nearly 20 roads in and around Mariposa County because of the continuing fire threat.

The government officials opened the Mariposa County Fairgrounds as an evacuation point for people with large animals such as horses along with the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds. Havens for small animals were made available at Mariposa Elementary School and the Mariposa SPCA.

Advertisement

Crews had been fighting the Washburn fire in Yosemite National Park, where firefighters had that blaze 79% contained late last week. That fire had been burning since July 7 and threatened the Mariposa Grove of historic Giant Sequoias.

CALFIRE officials said some of its Washburn Fire units have now been diverted to bolster defenses in the Oak Fire.

Read More

Oak Fire in Central California forces evacuations Video shows 'smokenado' whirling through out-of-control Texas wildfire California Washburn Fire grows to 1,591 acres as firefighters protect sequoias

Latest Headlines

Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Buyer charged with insider trading
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Buyer charged with insider trading
July 25 (UPI) -- Former Indiana Rep. Stephen Buyer was charged with insider trading Monday for buying more than $1.5 million in stocks based on non-public information, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Biden's doctor says COVID-19 symptoms have 'almost completely' gone away
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden's doctor says COVID-19 symptoms have 'almost completely' gone away
July 25 (UPI) -- The White House will give an update Monday on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 condition, but his physician said that his symptoms have "almost completely" disappeared.
NYC bishop robbed of $1 million in jewelry during live streamed sermon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC bishop robbed of $1 million in jewelry during live streamed sermon
July 25 (UPI) -- A bishop was robbed at gunpoint of more than $1 million in jewelry while in the middle of giving a live streamed sermon at a church in New York City on Sunday, police said.
Marine accused of killing wife was disciplined for domestic abuse in the past, USMC says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Marine accused of killing wife was disciplined for domestic abuse in the past, USMC says
July 25 (UPI) -- An active-duty Marine accused of stabbing his estranged, pregnant wife to death on a highway in Hawaii last week had previously been disciplined for "multiple instances" of domestic abuse, officials said.
Elon Musk on reported affair with Google co-founder's wife: 'This is total BS'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk on reported affair with Google co-founder's wife: 'This is total BS'
July 25 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rejected accusations that he engaged in an extramarital affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, the latest controversy to engulf the world's wealthiest person.
Lawyers preparing for abortion prosecutions warn about healthcare, data privacy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lawyers preparing for abortion prosecutions warn about healthcare, data privacy
July 25 (UPI) -- Reproductive justice lawyers are focused not on preparing for a potential dystopian future, but on educating healthcare providers, lawyers and pregnant people about what they can do to protect themselves right now.
Boeing faces looming strike by 2,500 workers after contract offer rejected
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Boeing faces looming strike by 2,500 workers after contract offer rejected
July 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of Boeing workers have voted to go on strike at three manufacturing plants in the St. Louis area after members rejected the terms of a new contract that the company says was fair.
2 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at LA park
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at LA park
July 24 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and five others were wounded in shooting that erupted during a car show held at Los Angeles' Peck Park, authorities said.
Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence
July 24 (UPI) -- A murder suspect and a U.S. Marshal were shot Sunday in a gunfight that erupted at a Georgia residence where law enforcement officers were executing an arrest warrant.
Jan. 6 committee 'prepared to contemplate' subpoena of Ginni Thomas
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee 'prepared to contemplate' subpoena of Ginni Thomas
July 24 (UPI) -- The House Jan. 6 committee is prepared to subpoena Virginia "Ginni" Thomas if she refuses to comply with a request to testify before the panel about text messages encouraging efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Naked and Afraid' contestant Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
'Naked and Afraid' contestant Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, raising alerts to highest level
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, raising alerts to highest level
NYC bishop robbed of $1 million in jewelry during live streamed sermon
NYC bishop robbed of $1 million in jewelry during live streamed sermon
COVID-19 cases decline 9% worldwide in week but Asia up 26% with Japan 200,000 daily
COVID-19 cases decline 9% worldwide in week but Asia up 26% with Japan 200,000 daily
Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence
Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement