July 24, 2022 / 1:30 PM

California Oak Fire grows to 14,281 acres; Newsom declares state of emergency

By Daniel Uria

July 24 (UPI) -- The Oak Fire in California more than doubled in size on Sunday threatening thousands of homes, fire officials said.

The blaze had burned 14,281 acres in California's Mariposa County on Sunday morning -- up from about 6,500 Saturday -- and remained 0% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.

"The fire remained active through the night moving toward the communities of Jerseydale, Darrah and Bootjack," Cal Fire said.

Evacuations had been ordered in those areas on Saturday.

The blaze is the largest in this year's wildfire season in California, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in Mariposa County on Saturday.

The Oak Fire was burning about 30 miles away from Yosemite Valley, where the Washburn Fire recently threatened Yosemite National Park's iconic giant sequoia trees.

The blaze is threatening more than 2,000 structures, with 10 already destroyed and five more damaged.

A total of 51 crews including 2,093 fire personnel, 225 fire engines, 58 dozers, 23 water tenders and 17 helicopters have been deployed to combat the blaze.

The agency noted that poor humidity recovery was observed overnight and crews expect weather to remain hot on Sunday with minimum humidity between 5% and 10% which it said would hamper firefighting efforts.

Embers from the blaze also continued to spread and create more spot fires, making it difficult for crews to establish containment lines.

