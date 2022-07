No one hit the jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown yet again -- to $790 million -- after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing. Friday's numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, with a Mega Ball of 16. If someone had won the drawing, their estimated jackpot would have been $660 million. Advertisement

Three tickets sold in Delaware, New Jersey and New York hit the five main numbers plus the Megaplier, winning a $3 million prize. One other ticket sold in Virginia won $1 million.

The new $790 million jackpot will be worth about $464.4 million with the lump sum option.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.