July 23, 2022 / 1:00 PM

Boston man charged in shooting death of Rochester, N.Y., police officer

By Danielle Haynes

July 23 (UPI) -- Rochester, N.Y., authorities said they have charged a 21-year-old man from Boston in the shooting death of a city police officer this week.

Kelvin Vickers faces a charge of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, WHAM-TV in Rochester reported.

Police arrested Vickers on Thursday night after they say he approached a Rochester Police Department patrol vehicle and opened fire on a pair of officers conducting surveillance in a murder investigation.

RPD Major Crimes Unit Capt. Frank Umbrino said Vickers fired 17 shots at the officers, hitting Tony Mazurkiewicz twice and Sino Seng once. Send was able to exit the vehicle and return fire, but didn't hit Vickers, who fled.

The officers were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where Mazurkiewicz was pronounced dead. Seng was treated and released.

A 15-year-old girl in a nearby residence also was grazed by one of three bullets that struck her house.

Police arrested Vickers within an hour of the shooting and he was being held at Monroe County Jail, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported. Umbrino said Vickers had an extensive criminal history.

Marine allegedly stabs wife to death on Hawaii highway
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Marine allegedly stabs wife to death on Hawaii highway
July 23 (UPI) -- An active-duty Marine allegedly stabbed his estranged wife to death during an argument on a highway in Hawaii as bystanders tried to restrain him, police said.
Man suspected of attacking Rep. Lee Zeldin arrested on federal charge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man suspected of attacking Rep. Lee Zeldin arrested on federal charge
July 23 (UPI) -- The man who allegedly attempted to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, during a campaign stop near Rochester on Thursday night was arrested Saturday on a federal assault charge.
Russian tank attack kills two Americans, Canadian and Swede fighting in Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Russian tank attack kills two Americans, Canadian and Swede fighting in Ukraine
July 23 (UPI) -- A Russian tank attack killed two Americans, a Canadian and a Swedish man fighting in the Donetsk province of Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian military officer who served as their commander.
Former Obama press secretary Jay Carney leaves Amazon for Airbnb
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Obama press secretary Jay Carney leaves Amazon for Airbnb
July 23 (UPI) -- Jay Carney, the former White House press secretary under President Barack Obama, will leave Amazon for Airbnb, the vacation rental company announced Friday.
T-Mobile agrees to settle cyberattack lawsuit for $350M
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
T-Mobile agrees to settle cyberattack lawsuit for $350M
July 23 (UPI) -- T-Mobile on Friday agreed to a $350 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit stemming from the 2021 cyberattack in which data relating to 76 million people was stolen.
Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest
AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
Man killed, 6 others injured in shooting outside Renton, Wash., venue
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man killed, 6 others injured in shooting outside Renton, Wash., venue
July 23 (UPI) -- A man was killed and six other people were injured during a shooting outside a "rental venue" in Renton, Wash., early Saturday morning, police said.
Biden likely infected by BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19, physician says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden likely infected by BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19, physician says
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was likely infected with the BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19, a "particularly transmissible" version of the virus, his physician said Saturday.
Oak Fire in Central California forces evacuations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Oak Fire in Central California forces evacuations
July 23 (UPI) -- Officials in Mariposa County, Calif., have ordered evacuations in response to a wildfire that's decimated more than 6,500 acres and at least 10 buildings.
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday.
