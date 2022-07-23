Boston man charged in shooting death of Rochester, N.Y., police officer

July 23 (UPI) -- Rochester, N.Y., authorities said they have charged a 21-year-old man from Boston in the shooting death of a city police officer this week.

Kelvin Vickers faces a charge of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, WHAM-TV in Rochester reported.

Police arrested Vickers on Thursday night after they say he approached a Rochester Police Department patrol vehicle and opened fire on a pair of officers conducting surveillance in a murder investigation.

RPD Major Crimes Unit Capt. Frank Umbrino said Vickers fired 17 shots at the officers, hitting Tony Mazurkiewicz twice and Sino Seng once. Send was able to exit the vehicle and return fire, but didn't hit Vickers, who fled.

The officers were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where Mazurkiewicz was pronounced dead. Seng was treated and released.

A 15-year-old girl in a nearby residence also was grazed by one of three bullets that struck her house.

Police arrested Vickers within an hour of the shooting and he was being held at Monroe County Jail, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported. Umbrino said Vickers had an extensive criminal history.