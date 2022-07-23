Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest

Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes.

After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.

An area of high pressure is set to expand across the Pacific Northwest through much of the upcoming week which will make dry and hot conditions the norm for many across the region.

"This high pressure will set the stage for a prolonged period of well-above-normal temperatures," cautioned AccuWeather meteorologist Joe Bauer.

High temperatures will steadily increase by a handful of degrees each day from the end of this weekend into much of the upcoming week across much of the Pacific Northwest and into southern British Columbia, Canada. Around midweek, temperatures are forecast to soar 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.

In Seattle, highs will range from the mid-80s to the low 90s for much of the upcoming week. The heat will likely peak on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For valley cities like Yakima and Omak, Wash., temperatures will top out much higher. For cities in the valleys of Washington and Oregon, the mercury is set to peak in the upper 90s or low 100s F for much of the upcoming week. In the valleys, the hottest days of the week are likely to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Outside of the coast, heat will remain elevated for a significant duration across a large swath of the Northwest.

Highs will be in the 90s each day in Portland, Ore., from Sunday to Aug. 1. The city typically tops out in the lower 80s in late July, so the magnitude and longevity of the heat will be particularly worrisome.

Thankfully, the severity of the heat to end the month of July will not come close to the dangerous, deadly heat wave of June 2021.

It was a little over a year ago that the Northwest set all-time record highs when a blistering heat wave evolved in late June 2021. During that historic weather event, the state record in Washington was set on June 29, 2021, with a high of 120 F in the small community of Hanford in south-central Washington. The Oregon state record of 119, previously set at multiple locations, was tied at Pelton Dam, located about 90 miles southeast of Portland.

June 2021's heat wave brought extreme temperatures to the coasts of Washington, British Columbia and northern Oregon. Seattle set an all-time record high on June 28, 2021, when the mercury reached 108, while Portland also set an all-time record that day with a temperature reading of 116. Forecasters say the temperatures forecast for much of the coastal Northwest over the upcoming week will stop well short of last June's incredibly high marks.

While highs may fall short of records in most locations during the upcoming heat wave in the Northwest, above-average temperatures for a prolonged period of time will put the heat into dangerous territory for some residents and visitors alike.

The potential for dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke will increase dramatically, especially for those partaking in rigorous exercise and manual labor, experts warn. People are urged to drink plenty of fluids and take breaks from the heat when possible.

The coastal Northwest is well short of the national average when it comes to the number of air-conditioned homes in the region. The lack of air conditioning can make dealing with heat waves difficult and even dangerous for some individuals, such as young children, the elderly and those with health issues. Less than half of the homes in Seattle are air-conditioned, compared to the national average of 90, according to USAFacts.org.

As temperatures surge and rainfall chances remain minimal, soil and brush will dry out substantially during the heat wave, according to Bauer.

"The heat wave will dry out fuels as the region enters the peak of the wildfire season," Bauer said.

Spring to early summer rainfall has been average to above average over much of the Northwest. Ample rainfall and temperatures near average have helped keep fuels moist thus far. But that combination has also allowed more grass and shrubs to grow, which can become more sources for wildfire ignition as the vegetation dries out later in the summer.