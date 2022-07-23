Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday.

In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes will all be in the cards for much of the heartland.

While much of the central, southern and eastern United States continues to bake beneath an expansive summer heat dome, the storm track will be oriented through the Midwest and Great Lakes this weekend. Storms are expected to develop in several clusters, however the most notable area of storms will likely take shape over the far eastern Dakotas, western Minnesota, and northern Iowa. Cities such as St. Cloud and Minneapolis, Minn., may be among the first to be threatened by severe storms.

"As storms initially form and initially remain discrete rather than form into a line, this is when the threat for tornadoes will be greatest," AccuWeather meteorologist Andrew Kienzle explained. Such storms can also produce large hail, and on Saturday, the strongest storms may be capable of producing hail larger than golf balls. Hail of this scale can damage roofs, dent vehicles and crack windows and windshields.

Later in the afternoon and through the evening hours, storms will become more linear as they quickly plow through the Midwest, moving through much of Iowa and Wisconsin, toward the Great Lakes, and eventually into portions of Michigan later at night. During this time, the threat for damaging winds will be greatest.

In the most intense areas of the storm line, winds may reach destructive levels. While wind gusts of up to 80 mph are most likely in any severe storms, an AccuWeather Local StormMax&trade of 100 mph is in place for the most destructive thunderstorms.

"While it is far from a guarantee, today's setup is one that could even allow for a derecho to form," Kienzle cautioned.

Cities such as Rochester, Minn.; Madison, Wis.; and Grand Rapids, Mich., will be among those with the highest threat of severe storms.

The Chicago metro area may be caught along the edge of the worst weather Saturday night, with intense storms in the northern suburbs and calm conditions to the south. However, only a slight shift north or south in any storms will greatly influence the conditions that are seen late Saturday evening in the city, forecasters cautioned.

A separate thunderstorm threat was already unfolding Saturday morning across portions of Chicagoland. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings were plastered across the area as damaging storms tore through around daybreak Saturday. Tornado warnings were also issued Saturday morning.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Chicago were forced to take shelter on Saturday morning as the tornado-producing storm approached their office, located southwest of Chicago proper. The NWS later confirmed that a tornado did form and caused damage in southern Naperville, Illinois.

In addition, Saturday morning's storms brought torrential rainfall to the greater Chicago area with radar-estimated rainfall amounts of 6 inches of rain in some areas.

After roaring through the Chicago suburbs, severe thunderstorms continued to track south and east on Saturday morning.

"Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rainfall and even a tornado will track across portions of Indiana before reaching parts of Ohio and West Virginia later Saturday," AccuWeather meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

In areas that receive multiple rounds of rainfall, flooding will also be a threat. Storms are expected to be fast moving, but Mother Nature has shown in the past that a single storm doesn't need to drop large amounts of rainfall for a flood threat to develop. Instead, many thunderstorms can track over the same area in a process known as "training," which can cause manageable rainfall totals to quickly surge to dangerous levels.

While storms will be hazardous at all times of the day, the threat of intense nighttime storms will be most concerning.

"With this threat expected to continue into the night, residents must have a way to receive watches and warnings overnight," AccuWeather meteorologist La Troy Thornton cautioned, also adding that residents should also have a severe weather plan in place.

With storms expected to move quickly, conditions can go from calm to chaotic in just a few minutes. Those caught in storms while driving are reminded never to seek shelter underneath a bridge or overpass. Not only is this highly ineffective, but it can more easily lead to vehicle collisions during times of low visibility.

While perhaps not as widespread as the day prior, intense storms are also set to continue into Sunday in portions of the Ohio Valley and the interior Northeast as a cold front presses eastward.

"While much of the energy in the atmosphere will slide northward into Canada, just enough will remain to allow for thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon," Kienzle explained.

As storms first develop, residents in cities such as Fort Wayne, Ind., and Detroit may be impacted. Toward the evening hours, storms will press southward and eastward and move toward the Interstate-70 corridor on the southern end. Farther east, cities such as Erie, Pa., and Syracuse, N.Y., may have storms move through around dusk.

While the exact placement is still to be determined, rain and storms appear likely to push toward the East Coast on Monday, bringing an end to the ongoing heat wave along with it. However, with the correct ingredients potentially in place, this may also set the stage for storms to become severe at times once again.