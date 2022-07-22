Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2022 / 6:40 PM

NYC correction officer charged for death of teen who had illegal water gun

By Adam Schrader
1/2
NYC correction officer charged for death of teen who had illegal water gun
The NYPD tweeted a warning that so-called "bead blasters" that fire water gel beads from a toy gun are illegal in New York City. Photo courtesy of NYPD/Twitter

July 22 (UPI) -- A correction officer in New York City has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a teen who had an illegal water gun.

Dion Middleton, 45, allegedly shot 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the face while he was riding in a silver Acura on the Cross Bronx Expressway around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, police said.

Advertisement

Police sources told the New York Daily News that an Orbeez water pistol fell out of his lap when the car door was opened.

Middleton was allegedly hit in the back by the water gun and returned fire, not knowing what had hit him, police sources told WCBS-TV.

RELATED Alabama man charged with threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden

Chaluisant's sister told the Daily News that he and his friends had been participating in a neighborhood water gun fight when he was shot dead.

"The kids were playing with water guns," Chaluisant's mother told WABC.

"They were playing with water guns. Somebody killed them."

Advertisement

"Bead Blasters shoot gel water beads propelled by a spring-loaded air pump, making them an air rifle. Air rifles are a violation in NYC and are unlawful to possess," the NYPD said in a statement on Twitter.

RELATED Steve Bannon convicted for contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe

"Violators found in possession of these will be issued a criminal summons and the weapon will be confiscated."

The NYPD said in another tweet with pictures of the colorful toy guns that officers had "encountered individuals carrying these bead blasters" and that they were confiscated and summonses were issued.

Middleton, who has been a correction officer since 2003, was arrested at the firing range where he works after he failed to report the shooting and showed up to work as normal, WABC reported. He has pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

"These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day," Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement.

"This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true, he will face the full consequences of the law and be terminated."

Read More

Federal judge sentences Thomas Lane to 30 months in George Floyd case

Latest Headlines

New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme.
Video shows 'smokenado' whirling through out-of-control Texas wildfire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Video shows 'smokenado' whirling through out-of-control Texas wildfire
Near the town of Glen Rose, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth, firefighters and volunteers have worked tirelessly since Monday to contain the Chalk Mountain fire.
Justice Department launches environmental probe of Houston's illegal dumping
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department launches environmental probe of Houston's illegal dumping
July 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday launched an environmental justice investigation into allegations Houston officials have ignored complaints of illegal dumping in communities of color.
FCC orders phone carriers to block scammers behind 8 billion robocalls
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FCC orders phone carriers to block scammers behind 8 billion robocalls
July 22 (UPI) -- The agency mandated U.S. providers to stop carrying traffic originating from the Sumco Panama company and two people allegedly behind it, Aaron Michael Jones and Roy Cox. Jr., both of California.
VP Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court abortion ruling 'wrongheaded'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court abortion ruling 'wrongheaded'
July 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday called the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe vs. Wade "wrongheaded" and said religion and abortion rights don't have to be incompatible.
U.S. stocks finish week with gains despite Friday tech sell-off
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. stocks finish week with gains despite Friday tech sell-off
July 22 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States ended the week with gains despite a tech sell-off Friday led by Snap, the company behind the app Snapchat.
Steve Bannon convicted for contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Steve Bannon convicted for contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe
July 22 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon was convicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress after ignoring a subpoena to testify and provide documents for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
President Biden on COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I feel much better than I sound'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
President Biden on COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I feel much better than I sound'
July 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told reporters he sounds worse than he feels after he coughed periodically throughout a virtual meeting on gas prices Friday.
Ex-Trump DOJ official faces disciplinary action for efforts to overturn election
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-Trump DOJ official faces disciplinary action for efforts to overturn election
July 22 (UPI) -- The Washington Bar has initiated a disciplinary case against Jeffrey Clark, a former official in the Justice Department, over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
California Gov. Newsom signs gun control law modeled on Texas abortion ban
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom signs gun control law modeled on Texas abortion ban
July 22 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed gun-control legislation that mimics a new Texas abortion law, allowing residents to sue companies that distribute banned firearms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pelosi: Pentagon worried China would shoot down her plane if she visits Taiwan
Pelosi: Pentagon worried China would shoot down her plane if she visits Taiwan
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to resume blocked grain shipments in Black Sea
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to resume blocked grain shipments in Black Sea
Ohio man charged with felony rape of 10-year-old girl who traveled for abortion
Ohio man charged with felony rape of 10-year-old girl who traveled for abortion
U.S. man killed wife on honeymoon at luxury Fiji resort, police say
U.S. man killed wife on honeymoon at luxury Fiji resort, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement