Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2022 / 9:50 PM

New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme

By Adam Schrader
1/2
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
Katelyn McClure, 32, has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme in which she scammed GoFundMe donors of about $400,000 after concocting a fake story that a homeless veteran had given her his last $20 when she ran out of gas one night. Photo courtesy of Burlington County Prosecutor's Office/Facebook

July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme.

Katelyn McClure, 32, will spend one year and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release for her role in the scam, the Justice Department announced Thursday. McClure previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman also ordered McClure to pay $400,000 in restitution to the victims who had donated to the fraudulent fundraiser.

The saga has captured headlines since McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico created a fundraiser on the GoFundMe website titled "Paying It Forward" to solicit donations for the benefit of a homeless veteran, 39-year-old Johnny Bobbitt.

RELATED NYC correction officer charged for death of teen who had illegal water gun

The couple concocted a heartwarming tale that McClure was driving home from Philadelphia on Interstate 95 when she ran out of gas and Bobbitt gave her his last $20 to help her fill her tank.

The fundraiser was created to allegedly raise funds for the purported Good Samaritan to help him find housing and pay his living expenses, garnering national media attention. More than 14,000 kindhearted donors ultimately contributed about $400,000 to the fundraiser in just three weeks.

Advertisement

McClure and D'Amico told Bobbitt about the scam when the donations reached around $1,500 and set up a bank account in his name, depositing about $25,000 into his account, prosecutors said.

RELATED U.S. man killed wife on honeymoon at luxury Fiji resort, police say

It was later revealed that the whole story was fake when Bobbitt came forward to complain that he had not received enough of the cash.

Investigators discovered that Bobbitt, the down-on-his-luck veteran in the tale, never actually helped a stranded McClure and that the couple had previously met him when he was panhandling near an underpass about a month earlier.

Bobbitt said he received $75,000, which was spent mostly on a camper and SUV, while McClure and D'Amico claimed they gave him around $200,000.

RELATED Ohio man charged with felony rape of 10-year-old girl who traveled for abortion

Prosecutors said D'Amico and McClure spent their share of the money on vacations, a BMW and other luxury goods.

The members of the trio were all charged separately by the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey and all have pleaded guilty to various charges.

Bobbitt pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy and federal money laundering and was sentenced to five years of probation. His sentencing on federal charges is scheduled for August.

D'Amico took a plea deal and was sentenced in April to 27 months in prison on his federal charges. Like Bobbitt and McClure, he is awaiting sentencing on his state charges.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Video shows 'smokenado' whirling through out-of-control Texas wildfire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Video shows 'smokenado' whirling through out-of-control Texas wildfire
Near the town of Glen Rose, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth, firefighters and volunteers have worked tirelessly since Monday to contain the Chalk Mountain fire.
Justice Department launches environmental probe of Houston's illegal dumping
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department launches environmental probe of Houston's illegal dumping
July 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday launched an environmental justice investigation into allegations Houston officials have ignored complaints of illegal dumping in communities of color.
FCC orders phone carriers to block scammers behind 8 billion robocalls
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FCC orders phone carriers to block scammers behind 8 billion robocalls
July 22 (UPI) -- The agency mandated U.S. providers to stop carrying traffic originating from the Sumco Panama company and two people allegedly behind it, Aaron Michael Jones and Roy Cox. Jr., both of California.
VP Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court abortion ruling 'wrongheaded'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court abortion ruling 'wrongheaded'
July 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday called the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe vs. Wade "wrongheaded" and said religion and abortion rights don't have to be incompatible.
NYC correction officer charged for death of teen who had illegal water gun
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC correction officer charged for death of teen who had illegal water gun
July 22 (UPI) -- A correction officer in New York City has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a teen who had an illegal water gun.
U.S. stocks finish week with gains despite Friday tech sell-off
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. stocks finish week with gains despite Friday tech sell-off
July 22 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States ended the week with gains despite a tech sell-off Friday led by Snap, the company behind the app Snapchat.
Steve Bannon convicted for contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Steve Bannon convicted for contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe
July 22 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon was convicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress after ignoring a subpoena to testify and provide documents for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
President Biden on COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I feel much better than I sound'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
President Biden on COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I feel much better than I sound'
July 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told reporters he sounds worse than he feels after he coughed periodically throughout a virtual meeting on gas prices Friday.
Ex-Trump DOJ official faces disciplinary action for efforts to overturn election
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-Trump DOJ official faces disciplinary action for efforts to overturn election
July 22 (UPI) -- The Washington Bar has initiated a disciplinary case against Jeffrey Clark, a former official in the Justice Department, over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
California Gov. Newsom signs gun control law modeled on Texas abortion ban
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom signs gun control law modeled on Texas abortion ban
July 22 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed gun-control legislation that mimics a new Texas abortion law, allowing residents to sue companies that distribute banned firearms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pelosi: Pentagon worried China would shoot down her plane if she visits Taiwan
Pelosi: Pentagon worried China would shoot down her plane if she visits Taiwan
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to resume blocked grain shipments in Black Sea
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to resume blocked grain shipments in Black Sea
Ohio man charged with felony rape of 10-year-old girl who traveled for abortion
Ohio man charged with felony rape of 10-year-old girl who traveled for abortion
U.S. man killed wife on honeymoon at luxury Fiji resort, police say
U.S. man killed wife on honeymoon at luxury Fiji resort, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement