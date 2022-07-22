Trending
July 22, 2022 / 3:02 PM

Gunman killed 3 at state park before dying from self-inflicted wound, Iowa authorities say

By Doug Cunningham
Anthony Orlando Sherwin was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after three people were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa. Photo courtesy of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation

July 22 (UPI) -- A gunman killed three people before apparently killing himself Friday at a state park in Maquoketa, Iowa, authorities said.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were notified at 6:23 a.m. Friday of a triple homicide at Maquoketa State Park campground.

Officers found three bodies and later discovered a camper was unaccounted for.

"Following a search of the area, officers found the deceased body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, west of the park," the Iowa DPS statement said. "Sherwin appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and there is no danger to the public."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement, "I'm horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives.

"As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims' family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same."

The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. A Camp Shalom Facebook post said all campers there were safe after the evacuation.

The campground at the Maquoketa Caves State Park remained closed Friday afternoon, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

