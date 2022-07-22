Justice Department launches environmental probe of Houston's illegal dumping

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced the Justice Department Office of Civil Rights investigation into Houston's handling of illegal dumping complaints. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday launched an environmental justice investigation into allegations Houston officials have ignored complaints of illegal dumping in communities of color. The Biden administration said the Civil Rights Division will investigate whether the city has violated federal civil rights law by discriminating against Black and Latino residents in their requests for trash services. Advertisement

"Illegal dumpsites not only attract rodents, mosquitos and other vermin that pose health risks, but they can also contaminate surface water and impact proper drainage, making areas more susceptible to flooding," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division.

"No one in the United States should be exposed to risk of illness and other serious harm because of ineffective solid waste management or inadequate enforcement programs. We will conduct a fair and thorough investigation of these environmental justice concerns and their impact on Black and Latino communities in the city of Houston."

Clarke said the probe will target the communities of Trinity and Houston Gardens in the city's northeast, where residents have frequently reported issues of illegal dumping, including furniture, mattresses, tires, medical waste, trash, dead bodies and vandalized ATMs.

Advertisement

She accused the city of Houston of denying services to the communities and failing to enforce its own municipal codes, devaluing the property of Black and Latino residents. In her remarks, she cited data from the city showing it built 11 of its 13 city-owned landfills and incinerators in Black neighborhoods, attracting illegal dumping to these areas.

"For decades, environmental justice advocates have brought attention to the disproportionate burden faced specifically by communities of color in Houston from illegal dumping," Clarke said. "Through this investigation, we will follow the facts and if necessary, work to institute the reforms necessary to address these long-standing concerns."

Read More Jury finds Memphis man guilty of participating in Jan. 6 attack