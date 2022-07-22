Trending
July 22, 2022 / 3:33 PM

Jan. 6 witness evokes Al Gore's example in contested 2000 election

By UPI Staff
Former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger testifies Thursday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The House committee's investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is focusing on the American democratic tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.

In a series of public hearings, the committee has outlined efforts by former President Donald Trump to disrupt the certification of his election loss to President Joe Biden, an unprecedented chapter in American history.

In Thursday's hearing, Matt Pottinger, a former national security adviser to Trump, testified that he resigned the day of the riot, which was egged on by the president via tweets, with no effort to call off the mob storming the Capitol.

Pottinger praised the examples of Richard Nixon and Al Gore for their handling of close elections.

RELATED UPI Archive 2000: Full text of Vice President Al Gore's concession speech

"We have an example of a Democratic candidate for president, Vice President Al Gore, who faced a very similar dilemma. He strongly disagreed with the Supreme Court decision that lost his election bid and allowed President George W. Bush to take office.

"But he gave a speech of concession ... where he said this is for the sake of the unity of the U.S. as a people and for the strength of our democracy. 'I am going to concede; I'm going to support the new president.' His speech actually is a good model for any candidate for any office, up to and including president, and for any party to read, particularly right now."

Gore gave the speech Dec. 13, 2000 after an exhaustive court battle and numerous recounts in the Nov. 7 election. He had won the popular vote, but lost the electoral vote to Bush.

RELATED Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress

"Let there be no doubt: While I strongly disagree with the court's decision, I accept it. I accept the finality of this outcome, which will be ratified next Monday in the Electoral College," Gore said. "And tonight, for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession.

"I also accept my responsibility, which I will discharge unconditionally -- to honor the new president-elect, and do everything possible to help him bring Americans together in fulfillment of the great vision that our Declaration of Independence defines, and that our Constitution affirms and defends."

Gore emphasized a call for unity.

RELATED Chilling radio traffic reveals terror of Pence security detail in Jan. 6 attack

"President-elect Bush inherits a nation whose citizens will be ready to assist him in the conduct of his large responsibilities. I personally will be at his disposal.

"And I call on all Americans -- I particularly urge all who stood with us -- to unite behind our next president.

"This is America. Just as we fight hard when the stakes are high, we close ranks and come together when the contest is done."

