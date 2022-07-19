House to vote on same-sex marriage protections

1/4

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage rights in the wake of last month's Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to vote Tuesday on a bill to provide protections for same-sex and interracial marriage in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade. The vote on the Respect for Marriage Act seeks to codify federal recognition for same-sex marriage and strengthen other marriage-equality protections after the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturned its 1973 opinion legalizing abortion nationwide. Advertisement

The bill's co-sponsor, Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, said "millions of LGBTQ families ... are worried about the Supreme Court's intention to rip away more freedoms."

Some Republicans called the marriage legislation a pre-election political stunt to protect rights that are not endangered.

"This bill is just another superfluous exercise. This bill is completely unnecessary," Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said on the House floor.

"People have the right to live their lives the way they want," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Axios. Bacon said he is "inclined to want to vote for the bill," but called it a "game vote that's just trying to divide" Republicans.

Besides guaranteeing marriage equality at the federal level, Tuesday's vote would also repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, known as DOMA. The 1996 law was signed by former President Bill Clinton and defines marriage as a union between a man and a woman before the Supreme Court later ruled the Constitution guarantees same-sex marriage rights.

In last month's concurring opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should reconsider opinions protecting same-sex relationships, marriage equality and access to contraceptives, prompting Democrats to introduce new bills to codify those rights.

"If Justice Thomas's concurrence teaches anything it's that we cannot let your guard down or the rights and freedoms that we have come to cherish will vanish into a cloud of radical ideology and dubious legal reasoning," the bill's sponsor Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement Monday.

While the Respect for Marriage Act is expected to pass the Democrat-led House Tuesday afternoon, it is not clear whether it will get through the Senate where the parties are split 50-50. Conservatives in the Senate are expected to argue individual states should determine their own laws on same-sex marriage.

A similar bill, currently under debate in the House, would codify federal rights to access safe birth control. The Protecting Access to Contraception Act was introduced earlier this month after Roe vs. Wade was overturned.

"As this Court may take aim at other fundamental rights, we cannot sit idly by as the hard-earned gains of the Equality movement are systematically eroded," Nadler said.