U.S. News
July 19, 2022 / 10:40 AM / Updated at 10:40 AM

Steve Bannon contempt trial to begin as jury selection wraps

By Adam Schrader & Daniel Uria
Steve Bannon contempt trial to begin as jury selection wraps
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, arrives at federal court for the second day of jury selection in his trial for contempt of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon's criminal trial for contempt of Congress is scheduled to begin with opening arguments Tuesday after a federal judge selected 22 potential jurors on Monday.

The jury selection is expected to be finalized early Tuesday when U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols will seat 12 jurors and two alternates, USA Today reported, with opening arguments beginning immediately afterward.

Bannon was indicted on two counts of contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol that sought testimony and documents about a meeting held on the night of Jan. 5, 2021.

Although Bannon, 68, was officially a White House adviser for just seven months early in Trump's term, the panel believes he still had communications with Trump until the end of his presidency in January 2021.

Bannon and his lawyers have argued that Trump invoked executive privilege to shield their conversations from the House panel's inquiries, but Nichols said it is not clear that Trump invoked the privilege or whether he has the ability to do so as a former president.

Earlier this month, Bannon ultimately agreed to testify before the committee after Trump waived his claim of executive privilege, though any such testimony has not yet been announced.

Nichols previously said he was "hopeful" the court can find a jury that's not been closely following the Jan. 6 committee's high-profile public hearings and doesn't know much about Bannon, a high-profile figure in conservative media, to fairly hear the case.

Bannon called the Jan. 6 committee hearings a "show trial" in comments to reporters outside the courthouse Monday.

When asked whether he believed his jury could be fair, Bannon replied: "Yes, I do." Multiple potential jurors were disqualified during the selection process Monday, including one man who said that he had already formed an opinion that "Bannon is guilty."

"I'm not a fan of Steve Bannon," said a potential juror, who was disqualified and had previously worked as a congressional intern.

Another man was disqualified from the jury pool Monday when he said during questioning that a he thought a statement from Bannon on his podcast last week was a "purely preposterous statement."

"Pray for our enemies because we're going medieval on these people. We're going to savage our enemies," Bannon had said in his "War Room" podcast.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, who similarly defied subpoenas from the committee, also initially faced contempt of Congress charges.

Bannon surrendered to federal agents in Washington in November and pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Bannon would face at least one year in jail and a fine of $100,000.

