Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2022 / 5:15 PM

'Law & Order' crew member shot, killed on New York set

By Sheri Walsh
'Law & Order' crew member shot, killed on New York set
A crew member for the television show "Law & Order: Organized Crime" was shot and killed in New York City as he reserved parking spaces at the Brooklyn set. Photo courtesy of NBCUniversal

July 19 (UPI) -- A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on the set of the television show Tuesday in New York City, according to NBCUniversal.

The New York Police Department said the 31-year-old victim, Johnny Pizarro of Queens, was an outside agent who used his car to reserve parking spaces in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn where the show is filming.

Advertisement

The NYPD said at 5:15 a.m. EDT, a gunman opened Pizarro's car door and opened fire.

Pizarro was shot multiple times in the face and neck before being transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED N.Y. police hunt for gunman in subway shooting that injured 29

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted and are still looking for the suspect, who was described as a man with a thin build wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Pizarro was a contracted employee hired to hold parking spots for movie and television productions which are common in the area. The block was permitted through the city for a shoot for Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"They're just doing their job, just setting out cones and making sure cars are where they belong," area resident Ian Oberholtzer said.

Advertisement

NBCUniversal is working with law enforcement as they investigate.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," NBC and Universal Television said in a statement. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' office also released a statement saying "the safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority."

RELATED U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public

"The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of Law and Order: Organized Crime early this morning," Fabien Levy, the mayor's press secretary told Deadline.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing."

Read More

Woman pushing baby stroller injured in NYC drive-by shooting

Latest Headlines

Dow rallies 754 points as investors place faith in earnings reports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow rallies 754 points as investors place faith in earnings reports
July 19 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 754 points as markets rallied Tuesday behind optimism surrounding corporate earnings.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam; extinguished quickly
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam; extinguished quickly
July 19 (UPI) -- A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire and exploded Tuesday morning and was brought under control in about half an hour, Nevada officials said.
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops bid for Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops bid for Congress
July 19 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the congressional race Tuesday after low ratings in opinion polls.
Bennie Thompson, Jan. 6 committee chair, tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bennie Thompson, Jan. 6 committee chair, tests positive for COVID-19
July 19 (UPI) -- Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has tested positive for COVID-19. But Thursday's public hearing will proceed.
House to vote on same-sex marriage protections
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House to vote on same-sex marriage protections
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House is expected to vote Tuesday on the Respect for Marriage Act to provide protections for same-sex and interracial marriage in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe. vs. Wade.
EU negotiates accession with Albania and North Macedonia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EU negotiates accession with Albania and North Macedonia
July 19 (UPI) -- The European Union started on Tuesday to negotiate accession with North Macedonia and Albania.
Judge fast tracks Twitter-Elon Musk trial, says delay could 'harm' social platform
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge fast tracks Twitter-Elon Musk trial, says delay could 'harm' social platform
July 19 (UPI) -- A Delaware judge on Tuesday granted Twitter's request for an expedited trial in its lawsuit against Elon Musk that's trying to force him to go through with a $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company.
New poll: Republican primary voters strongly support easy access to safe birth control
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New poll: Republican primary voters strongly support easy access to safe birth control
July 19 (UPI) -- A new poll, by Independent Women's Voice, reveals 84% of likely Republican primary voters support easy access to safe birth control, with 74% strongly supporting accessible contraception.
Maryland voters hit polls for Congress, governor primary races
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maryland voters hit polls for Congress, governor primary races
July 19 (UPI) -- Maryland voters hit the polls Tuesday in a primary election to nominate candidates for the state's governor and Congress.
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
July 19 (UPI) -- Two Arizona churches are fighting in federal court to establish a right to use a sacramental tea brewed from plants containing a hallucinogenic compound in their religious practice.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
South Korea makes first test-flight of its '4.5th generation' KF-21 fighter jet
South Korea makes first test-flight of its '4.5th generation' KF-21 fighter jet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement