'Law & Order' crew member shot, killed on New York set

A crew member for the television show "Law & Order: Organized Crime" was shot and killed in New York City as he reserved parking spaces at the Brooklyn set.

July 19 (UPI) -- A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on the set of the television show Tuesday in New York City, according to NBCUniversal. The New York Police Department said the 31-year-old victim, Johnny Pizarro of Queens, was an outside agent who used his car to reserve parking spaces in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn where the show is filming. Advertisement

The NYPD said at 5:15 a.m. EDT, a gunman opened Pizarro's car door and opened fire.

Pizarro was shot multiple times in the face and neck before being transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted and are still looking for the suspect, who was described as a man with a thin build wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Pizarro was a contracted employee hired to hold parking spots for movie and television productions which are common in the area. The block was permitted through the city for a shoot for Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"They're just doing their job, just setting out cones and making sure cars are where they belong," area resident Ian Oberholtzer said.

NBCUniversal is working with law enforcement as they investigate.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," NBC and Universal Television said in a statement. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' office also released a statement saying "the safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority."

"The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of Law and Order: Organized Crime early this morning," Fabien Levy, the mayor's press secretary told Deadline.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing."

