Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2022 / 12:15 PM

New Biden order aims to punish groups, governments that detain Americans abroad

By Adam Schrader
1/4
New Biden order aims to punish groups, governments that detain Americans abroad
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 11. On Tuesday, he announced an order intended to aid Americans held hostage abroad or detained by foreign governments. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a new executive order Tuesday that expands methods for U.S. agencies to help bring home Americans detained in other countries by increasing information and punishing foreign governments.

The order "Bolstering Efforts to Bring Hostages and Wrongfully Detained United States Nationals Home" came at a time of high-profile detentions of Americans abroad, such as WNBA star Brittney Griner's in Russia.

Advertisement

Biden's order says terrorist organizations, criminal groups and other malicious actors who take hostages for financial or political gain "threaten the integrity of the international political system" and the safety of Americans and others abroad.

"Hostage-taking and the wrongful detention of United States nationals are heinous acts that undermine the rule of law," the order states.

RELATED EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia

"The United States government must redouble its efforts at home and with partners abroad to deter these practices and to secure the release of those held as hostages or wrongfully detained."

Biden's order authorizes federal departments and agencies to impose sanctions and visa bans on those directly or indirectly involved in the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of Americans.

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russian since February, when authorities found a small amount of hashish oil in her luggage. She's presently on trial. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Advertisement

It also introduces a new risk indicator, the letter "D," to travel advisories from the State Department to inform Americans of the risk of wrongful detention by a foreign government, the White House said in a statement. The "D" indicator joins the existing letter "K" which signifies a risk for kidnappings.

RELATED Zelensky fires Ukraine's prosecutor general, head of security services

The D indicator was immediately applied on Tuesday to six countries -- Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, Myanmar and North Korea, a senior administration official told reporters.

Russia is currently listed at the top "Level 4: Do Not Travel" designation with indicators for terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and health risks among other risks.

China, which is listed at the "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" level, currently only has two indicators -- one for health risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and an "O" for other risks that had included the risk of detention.

RELATED Reports: Matthew Pottinger, ex-nat'l security aide under Trump, to testify at Jan 6 hearing

Tuesday's executive order also directs the federal government to share intelligence information with families of Americans who have been detained abroad in an effort to help secure their release.

Griner, 31, has played professional basketball in Russia during the WNBA off-season and was arrested at a Russian airport in February on drug possession charges for a small amount of hashish oil. For weeks, Griner's family appealed to Biden to help secure her release. Eventually, Griner pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month, but her trial continues.

Advertisement

In Russia, criminal trials go on even if a defendant pleads guilty. Griner, who pleaded guilty in a bid for leniency, faces as many as 10 years in prison.

Biden and administration officials have said that Griner and Paul Whelan, an American who's been held in Russia on spying charges since 2018, and other Americans are being wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world.

Latest Headlines

Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
July 19 (UPI) -- Two Arizona churches are fighting in federal court to establish a right to use a sacramental tea brewed from plants containing a hallucinogenic compound in their religious practice.
FBI warns fake crypto apps cost investors $42.7M
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
FBI warns fake crypto apps cost investors $42.7M
July 19, (MT Newswires) -- Alarms have been raised by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over the growth of fake cryptocurrency wallets that continue to defraud unsuspecting investors.
Steve Bannon contempt trial to begin as jury selection wraps
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Steve Bannon contempt trial to begin as jury selection wraps
July 19 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon's criminal trial for contempt of Congress is scheduled to begin with opening arguments Tuesday after a federal judge selected 22 potential jurors on Monday.
Reports: Matthew Pottinger, ex-nat'l security aide under Trump, to testify at Jan 6 hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Reports: Matthew Pottinger, ex-nat'l security aide under Trump, to testify at Jan 6 hearing
July 19 (UPI) -- Matthew Pottinger, who was deputy national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to testify in person on Thursday before the House Jan. 6 committee, according to media reports.
NFT trading volume plunged 74% from May to June
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NFT trading volume plunged 74% from May to June
July 19 (MT Newswires) -- Non-fungible token trading volumes fell sharply in June, according to data from the Block Research.
Gas prices in U.S. tumble to 2-month low, down 16 cents over past week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gas prices in U.S. tumble to 2-month low, down 16 cents over past week
July 19 (UPI) -- Gas prices in the United States sank to a two-month low on Tuesday, with the national average under $4.50 per gallon, and in some parts of the country the cost is around $4.
Uvalde parents demand answers at school board meeting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Uvalde parents demand answers at school board meeting
UVALDE, Texas, July 19 (UPI) -- Relatives of the students and teachers killed during the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting demanded the resignation of the school district superintendent, criticized school board members and threatened to keep kids home.
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
Justice Dept. secures release of 4,000 beagles from Va. breeding facility
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Dept. secures release of 4,000 beagles from Va. breeding facility
July 19 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have announced that it has secured the release of 4,000 beagles from a Virginia company that breeds and sells animals for research over allegations it failed to provide them with humane care.
Dallas school district: Secondary students must use transparent backpacks
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dallas school district: Secondary students must use transparent backpacks
July 19 (UPI) -- Secondary school students in Dallas will only be allowed to use backpacks made of transparent plastic or mesh to ensure their contents can always be seen, the school district said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement