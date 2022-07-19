Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.

According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that could crest at heights of 15 to 22 feet through Monday.

The large waves can make it dangerous to head to the beach or sail on the ocean and can also lead to coastal flooding in low-lying areas.

Coastal flooding was evident at the Keauhou Kona Surf & Racquet Club in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, where video shot Saturday showed torrents of water crashing over the tops of seaside condos, flooding the nearby streets as passersby gawked at the sight.

According to Hawaii News Now, several condos were damaged by the waves, including the residence of Isabella Sloan, who filmed the gargantuan waves.

"My condo was hit the first time and flooded everything. Condos down the way from mine were completely wiped out and damaged really badly. Thankfully, everyone is safe," Sloan said.