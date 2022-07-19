Sen. Lindsey Graham to accept subpoena in Georgia Trump election case

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has agreed to accept a subpoena from the Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged election interference. File pool photo by Evelyn Hockstein/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has agreed to accept a subpoena from the Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged interference in the state's 2020 election. The agreement between Graham and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was reached Tuesday afternoon. Advertisement

"Senator Graham has agreed to accept service of a subpoena for testimony from the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury in Atlanta, Ga., without waiving any challenges or any applicable privilege and/or immunity," the agreement said.

Graham's attorney refused to comment, but the Republican senator retained his right to challenge the legality of the subpoena, according to a court filing.

Graham is expected to travel to Georgia sometime next month to accept the subpoena.

Earlier this month, Graham said he would challenge the subpoena which cited at least two phone calls Graham made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"During the telephone calls, Graham questioned Secretary Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump," the subpoena said.

"Graham also made reference to allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates of the Trump Campaign," it said.

The senator's attorneys, Bart Daniel and Matt Austin, wrote a joint letter charging Graham did nothing wrong and should not be compelled to testify.

"This is all politics. Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington," Daniel and Austin said in the July 6 letter, according to CNN. "Any information from an interview or deposition with Sen. Graham would immediately be shared with the Jan. 6 Committee."

Graham's lawyers said at the time Graham was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and was "well within his right to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections."

Former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was also subpoenaed July 5 as part of the investigation, as was lawyer John Eastman who is accused of drafting plans for former Vice President Mike Pence to reject key electoral votes for Joe Biden.

