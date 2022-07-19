Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops bid for Congress

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race for New York's 10th Congressional District on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the congressional race Tuesday after low ratings in opinion polls. "It's clear to me that when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option, and I respect that," the 61-year-old politician said in a video posted to his Twitter page. Advertisement

"And I just want to say, I love the people in this city. I really want to keep serving, and I'm going to find a different way to serve, but I'm filled with gratitude at the same time. I've been on an amazing journey with so many of you. I want to thank all of you who have helped in this campaign and before," de Blasio said.

His decision to end his bid for the newly drawn 10th congressional district, which covers Lower Manhattan and much of Brooklyn, comes more than a month before Primary Day -- slated for Aug. 23 -- and follows polling showing that he picked up just 5% of the vote.

De Blasio announced he would run for Congress in May.

It's clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/gpt6V6WLUf— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

De Blasio served as mayor of NYC for two terms, and was term-limited and ineligible to seek a third term in the NYC election last year. He was succeeded by Eric Adams in the November election for mayor.

Looking back over his accomplishments during his two terms as the city's mayor, de Blasio pointed out his support for progressive policies to reduce income equality and implementation of free universal pre-kindergarten program.

Back in 2019, De Blasio sought the 2020 Democratic nomination for president on the pledge that he would put "working families first," based on progressive social programs he implemented as NYC mayor.

Last October, New York City's Department of Investigation released a report alleging that he misused security detail and failed to reimburse the city for travel expenses totaling over $300,000 during his 2020 presidential campaign.

The Department of Investigation had told him not to launch the congressional campaign until he paid back the more than $300,000 spent on his security detail, but he disputed that assessment and launched his run for the congressional seat anyway, CBS News reported.

"The original determination didn't take into account the host of things that happen in this city, history of security when people are involved in campaigns," de Blasio told CBS News at the time. "That appeals process is continuing and whatever the outcome, I'll act on it appropriately."

