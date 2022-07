1/5

Just a few days ago, police were summoned to San Francisco International Airport to examine a suspicious package. The bomb scare prompted officials to evacuate the airport's international terminal. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- For the second time in the last few days, police responded to San Francisco International Airport in Northern California on Tuesday -- this time after a man was stabbed inside, officials said. Authorities said the man was stabbed in the baggage claim area and that a suspect was arrested. Advertisement

The attack occurred before dawn in the airport's Terminal 3, police noted. San Francisco International Airport is located about 10 miles south of downtown San Francisco in San Mateo County.

"Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds," police said on Twitter. "Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries."

Police said they arrested a man and are investigating the attack. Flights at the airport were not affected.

Chris Morgan, an airport duty manager, said the victim was an airport employee.

"Right now it appears random," he added according to SFGate.

Tuesday's stabbing is the second time in just a few days that police have been called to San Francisco's airport. One terminal was evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package last Friday. Authorities cleared the area and charged an Oakland man with making a false bomb threat.

Advertisement