Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks during the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol's seventh public hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on July 12. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has tested positive for COVID-19. But the committee's next hearing, set for Thursday, is scheduled to proceed. "I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted," Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement Tuesday. Advertisement

"I strongly encourage each person in America to get vaccinated and continue to follow the guidelines to remain safe."

The committee said in a statement that Thompson is "disappointed with his COVID diagnosis" but has instructed the prime-time hearing on Thursday to proceed.

"Committee members and staff wish the chairman a speedy recovery," the statement reads.

Former President Donald Trump's deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, the highest-ranked White House official to resign immediately after the attack at the U.S. Capitol, is expected to testify.

Sarah Matthews, the White House deputy press secretary who resigned the night of the Capitol riot, is also expected to testify.

House committee holds 7th hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack