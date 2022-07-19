Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2022 / 12:56 PM

Amazon sues more than 10,000 Facebook groups over fake reviews

By Sommer Brokaw
Amazon sues more than 10,000 Facebook groups over fake reviews
Amazon sued Tuesday thousands of Facebook groups over fake reviews on Amazon. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- Amazon filed a lawsuit Tuesday against administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups it accuses of brokering fake reviews.

The fake review groups recruited individuals to post reviews "in exchange for money or free products" on Amazon stores in the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan, such as "car stereos and camera tripods," Amazon alleged in a statement.

Advertisement

Amazon says it seeks trustworthy reviews on individuals' experiences with products from its stores and it has an "anti-manipulation policy" that strictly prohibits fake customer reviews. Amazon noted in its statement that it has more than 12,000 employees worldwide dedicated to investigating such reviews.

In 2020, the e-commerce company proactively stopped more than 200 million suspected fake reviews, according to the statement.

RELATED Amazon expanding drone delivery service to Texas

"Our teams stop millions of suspicious reviews before they're ever seen by customers, and this lawsuit goes a step further to uncover perpetrators operating on social media," said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's vice president of Selling Partner Services, in the statement. "Proactive legal action targeting bad actors is one of many ways we protect customers by holding bad actors accountable."

Since 2020, Amazon has reported more than 10,000 fake review groups to Facebook's parent company Meta. Out of the 10,000 groups, Meta has taken down more than half of them for policy violations while it continues to investigate others.

Advertisement

A group called "Amazon Product Review," which had more than 43,000 members until Meta took down the group earlier this year is among the groups identified in the lawsuit.

RELATED Amazon gave Ring camera footage to police without owners' consent

Amazon's investigations found that the group's administrators tried to evade Facebook moderator's detection by removing letters from problematic phrases.

For example, fake review posters often evade Facebook moderator's detection by obfuscating the phrase "Refund after review," instead typing "R**fund Aftr R**vew."

Amazon noted that the current legal action is its latest attempt to protect customers from fake reviews. In May, Mehta wrote in a statement that Amazon took legal actions against three fake review brokers Fivestar Marketing, Matronex, and AppSally, which "have now stopped their fraudulent schemes."

RELATED Amazon partnership gives Prime members free trial Grubhub subscription

Latest Headlines

Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
July 19 (UPI) -- Two Arizona churches are fighting in federal court to establish a right to use a sacramental tea brewed from plants containing a hallucinogenic compound in their religious practice.
Man stabbed at SF airport just days after bomb scare evacuated terminal
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Man stabbed at SF airport just days after bomb scare evacuated terminal
July 19 (UPI) -- For the second time in three days, police responded to San Francisco International Airport in Northern California on Tuesday -- this time after a man was stabbed inside, officials said.
New Biden order aims to punish groups, governments that detain Americans abroad
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Biden order aims to punish groups, governments that detain Americans abroad
July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a new executive order Tuesday that expands methods for U.S. agencies to help bring home Americans detained in other countries by increasing information and punishing foreign governments.
FBI warns fake crypto apps cost investors $42.7M
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI warns fake crypto apps cost investors $42.7M
July 19, (MT Newswires) -- Alarms have been raised by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over the growth of fake cryptocurrency wallets that continue to defraud unsuspecting investors.
Steve Bannon contempt trial to begin as jury selection wraps
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Steve Bannon contempt trial to begin as jury selection wraps
July 19 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon's criminal trial for contempt of Congress is scheduled to begin with opening arguments Tuesday after a federal judge selected 22 potential jurors on Monday.
Reports: Matthew Pottinger, ex-nat'l security aide under Trump, to testify at Jan 6 hearing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Matthew Pottinger, ex-nat'l security aide under Trump, to testify at Jan 6 hearing
July 19 (UPI) -- Matthew Pottinger, who was deputy national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to testify in person on Thursday before the House Jan. 6 committee, according to media reports.
NFT trading volume plunged 74% from May to June
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NFT trading volume plunged 74% from May to June
July 19 (MT Newswires) -- Non-fungible token trading volumes fell sharply in June, according to data from the Block Research.
Gas prices in U.S. tumble to 2-month low, down 16 cents over past week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gas prices in U.S. tumble to 2-month low, down 16 cents over past week
July 19 (UPI) -- Gas prices in the United States sank to a two-month low on Tuesday, with the national average under $4.50 per gallon, and in some parts of the country the cost is around $4.
Uvalde parents demand answers at school board meeting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Uvalde parents demand answers at school board meeting
UVALDE, Texas, July 19 (UPI) -- Relatives of the students and teachers killed during the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting demanded the resignation of the school district superintendent, criticized school board members and threatened to keep kids home.
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement