July 19 (MT Newswires) -- Non-fungible token trading volumes fell sharply in June, according to data from the Block Research. Trading volume, measured in dollars, fell 74% to about $1.04 billion in June, continuing a move down from May, when volume stood at about $4 billion, the company said. Advertisement

That was the largest month-to-month decline since Block Research started keeping track of volumes. The largest plunge previously was from February to March when volumes fell 48% to $5.91 billion.

OpenSea is the biggest NFT marketplace with more than 1 million users across the globe. The platform dominated the market again with roughly $696 million in volume for June.

Despite having the lion's share in volume, OpenSea is among crypto firms that have been hit hard by the downturn of the market. The company said it's reducing headcount, joining others such as Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini and Crypto.com in downsizing.

While OpenSea continues to dominate, others such as LooksRare, Solanart, Magic Eden, Async Art, Foundation, MakersPlace, SuperRare, Art Blocks and Nifty Gateway are closing in.

