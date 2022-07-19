Justice Dept. secures release of 4,000 beagles from Va. breeding facility

July 19 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have announced that it has secured the release of 4,000 beagles from a Virginia company that breeds and sells animals for research over allegations it failed to provide them with humane care.

The Justice Department said in a statement Monday that Envigo RMS has agreed to relinquish all of its beagles from its Cumberland facility to the Humane Society of the United States. It has also agreed to a permanent ban from engaging in activity at the site that requires an Animal Welfare Act license.

Advertisement

"More than 4,000 animals have been rescued from dire circumstances, and we will continue to hold accountable those who are responsible," said U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia.

The consent decree, which was entered into the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia on Friday, comes in a lawsuit filed by federal prosecutors against Envigo in May, accusing its Cumberland facility of failing to provided animals with the minimum standard of care as ordered by the Animal Welfare Act.

Following the execution of a multiday criminal search warrant at the site that began May 18, the Justice Department asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order to ensure the health of the beagles at the facility -- which was granted days later.

Advertisement

Last week, the Humane Society said the transfer will take place over the next 60 days, and the dogs being put up for adoption by its shelter and rescue partners.

"These dogs have lived their lives in a massive breeding facility riddled with Animal Welfare Act violations," Miguel Abi-Hassan, chief animal rescue, care and sanctuary officer for the U.S. Humane Society, said in a statement. "We are so grateful for the opportunity to work with our shelter and rescue partners to give these beagles a new life."

Envigo's parent company Inotiv said in a statement that the agreement does not require it to pay any fines or penalties and "expressly states" that it is not an admission of liability or guilt.

The company said Envigo acquired the site in November of last year and had recognized that it needed improvements and investments.

Last month amid the Justice Department's lawsuit, Inotiv announced in a press release its intentions to close two Cumberland sites, a rodent breeding facility in Dublin and the canine breeding facility in Cumberland.

Robert Leasure Jr., Invotiv's president and chief executive, said that they would implement a closure plan for the Cumberland as it accounted for less than 1% of his company's total revenue "and has not contributed to profits in our research models and services segment since the acquisition."

Advertisement

In the statement Monday, Invotiv said it expects that it will take 60 days to close its Cumberland facility.

"Following the closure, Envigo will not engage in any activity that requires a USDA license at the site," it said.